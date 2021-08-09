News

new leaks anticipate the mega concert of Ariana Grande, two crossovers and much more

Posted on
Italian-American pop star Ariana Grande could perform on the stage of Fortnite in a mega concert destined to make history, according to the leaks of the dataminer ShiinaBR. The user has proved to be practically always correct with his predictions, and according to what has emerged in the last few hours, the singer would have found an agreement with Epic Games for a 2021 performance.

As for the concert, we just know that it should be similar to those of Marshmello and Travis Scott, so we can expect an absolutely incredible event. Considering the popularity of the singer and the game it is normal that Epic expects to record crazy numbers, both among in-game participants and on livestreaming sites such as Twitch and YouTube.

Among other things, the dataminer anticipates a first crossover with DC Comics and the Justice League, with many superheroes and some members of the Suicide Squad soon available in the battle royale mode. Epic would also seem to be in talks with the shueisha publishing house to allow the inclusion in the game of the character of Naruto, star of the homonymous anime / manga, as a reward for the holders of the Battle Pass of Season 8. Finally, new leaks anticipate the return of the cube at the end of Season 7, a crossover with Stranger Things in Season 8 and a complete revolution of the map with Fortnite Chapter 3.


