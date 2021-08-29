new leaks, between Will Smith in-game and Unreal Engine 5

A new day, a new one leak from Fortnite thanks to HYPEX: this time, the passage of the game ad Unreal Engine 5 is just the tip of the iceberg, given the presence of Will Smith among the various recently leaked in-game skins. Let’s assume that, in the case of UE5, we are talking about the “tip of the iceberg” for a reason: in fact, we don’t have a real date.

The transition to the game engine with which Epic has promoted the next-gen seems to have been postponed to ninth season, instead of the imminent octave, “whatever the reason»Quoting the leaker. Also, apparently it will be possible to implement mods in the game, but the first to be able to use them will be the holders of a creator code.

Before moving on to Will Smith’s in-game skin, HYPEX clarifies in the leak how much it is possible that the move to Unreal Engine 5 is actually more plausible in season 20 of Fortnite (the first of the “chapter 3“) for “foment the hype even more.»The leaker concludes by not ruling out the possibility of an Alpha version, should the new engine be supported earlier.

However, if you have clicked on the article you will want to know what the actor in question may look like in the game, given all the clothes he has dressed up to date. The answer, to no one’s surprise, is not his iconic rapper look in the early 90s or in Hancock, but in a kind of crossroad between the role in Bad Boys and the dark glasses of Men in Black (more than ever suited to the new mode).

But aliens aren’t everything, although Will Smith’s look suggests otherwise. This season’s sci-fi theme opens the door to other skins, and since there’s no Rick without it Morty we have the opportunity to see in the tweets of HYPEX a skin dedicated to the shy teenager aboard a mecha, in a way not unlike Kit in the aquatic season we alluded to yesterday.

The other skins present in the leak are Janky, the friend of the creepy Guggimon (another element of the Battle Pass: it’s hard not to notice the tendency to include accompanying skin items in the shop) and “Ninja Wolf”, But before letting yourself get caught up in the hype it is good to wait a few weeks. In fact, none of this is still official.

The skin of Peter Griffin, present in some leaks seen so far, has turned out to be an act of trolling by Epic against leakers and dataminers, so we also advise you to hold on and, if anything, start saving the your V-Buck waiting for the various ads of the case.