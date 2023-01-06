New legal immigration plan to the United States: who can apply and how to do it

The Temporary Stay Process is free and only allows arrival by plane, since land crossing attempts will be penalized. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz//File Photo

This Friday, January 6, the extension of the new US immigration plan to admit monthly up to 30 thousand migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaraguawhich may obtain authorization to enter North American territory by air, but only if they make their request online.

Blas Nunez-NetoAssistant Secretary for Border and Immigration Policy of the United States Department of Homeland Security, emphasized at a press conference that this procedure is freebut to apply to this program applicants must do it online from their countries of origin.

The North American official clarified that the procedure for the Temporary Permanence Process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans It is completely free, but exclusive on the Internet, which is why it alerted the citizens of these four countries not to fall into the hands of traffickers (coyotes).

In addition, he emphasized that people who try to cross into the United States illegally through the land border through Mexico they will no longer be able to be beneficiaries of this program and they must wait up to five years to reapply for this type of benefits.

Those accepted will be able to enter the US safely. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez/File Photo

Asylum applicants who are accepted will obtain permission to enter the United States by air, where they will obtain a 2-year stay and work permit.

1- Each applicant must have a “sponsor” who is already legally residing in the United States, who must demonstrate that they have the financial means to support the applicant’s expenses from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti either Nicaragua.

2- The request must be made from the country of origin through the online site https://www.uscis.gov/es/CHNV.

The procedure is free and it only requires an internet connection, as part of the assistance to applicants, a virtual assistant called Emma is available to help answer questions and fill out the form correctly.

3- In the event that the applicant receives the legal entry permit to the US, they must pay for a plane ticket and once they arrive in US territory, they will obtain a work permit and legal stay for two years.

4- Migrants who illegally enter the territory of Mexico will not be able to apply for the benefits of this program and in case of being detained at the Mexican border with the US, they will be expelled immediately, they will also be penalized for five years to try to apply again. new account.

This program will have the support of the Mexican authorities, to which they will be delivered monthly up to 30 thousand people who have tried to cross the border irregularly.

Regarding the trafficking of migrants by sea, Nuñez-Neto warned that it is a very dangerous route where human traffickers put the lives of citizens from Cuba Y Haiti.

Given the increase in arrivals through this last method, the official explained that US resources are limited to address this type of problem, so people are at serious risk at sea, and for this reason he invited them to continue adequately the regulated migration process and thus arrive safely and without putting their lives at risk.

The Undersecretary for Border and Immigration Policies acknowledged that in recent months there have been high levels of illegal entry, with an average of 8 thousand daily encounters at the border However, he stressed that the program that began a few months ago with people of Venezuelan origin has had favorable results, for this reason it was decided to extend the program to those interested in Cuba, Haiti Y Nicaragua.

