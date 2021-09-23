New Legends arrives in Italian cinemas

In the beginning it was Space Jam.

The film directed in 1996 by Joe Pytka marked an era, bringing to the big screen the most iconic characters of the Looney Tunes and the great NBA champions, led by the unique and inimitable Michael Jordan.

Actors in flesh and blood with cartoon characters united to defeat the threat represented by the Nerdlucks, aliens who have seized the talent of some NBA basketball players and want to challenge our heroes on the basketball court.

The story continues with Space Jam: New Legends

The adventure continues now with Space Jam: New Legends. Protagonist, the NBA champion and global icon LeBron James, at his side Bugs Bunny and, of course, the rest of the Looney Tunes.

Also in the cast Don Cheadle, Khris Davis, Sonequa Martin-Green, newcomer Cedric Joe, Jeff Bergman and Eric Bauza.

In the movie LeBron James and the son Sun they find themselves trapped in a virtual universe, commanded by a wicked artificial intelligence named At the G Rhythm.

The plot

This transformational adventure is a frenzied mix of two worlds, revealing how far some parents can go to bond with their children. When LeBron and his young son Dom are trapped in a digital space by an evil Artificial Intelligence, LeBron will go to great lengths to return home safe and sound guiding Bugs, Lola Bunny and the entire gang of notoriously unruly Looney Tunes to victory. on the playing field, against the digitized champions of Artificial Intelligence: a super powerful basketball team full of all-star professionals never seen before. Tunes vs. Goons in the highest stakes challenge of his life, which will redefine the bond between LeBron and his son, highlighting the power of being yourself. Ready for action, the Tunes subvert conventions, overloading their unique talents and surprising even “King” James with the way they play.

Produces the director of Black Panther

Ryan Coogler, the director of Creed and of Black Panther, participates as a producer. Behind the camera we find Malcolm D. Lee, which he directed The girls’ journey and the night school.

A riot of quotes

As shown in the trailer, it’s not just Looney Tunes in the film. Following a path that could be defined as “to Ready Player One“, In Space Jam: New Legends characters related to the Warner universe appear in some unexpected ways.

Scooby-Doo, the Iron Giant, King Kong, i Flintstones, but not only: there are also clear references to the cult series game of Thrones – between dragons and White Walkers – ea Godzilla.

Definitely fewer figures family friendly like the creepy clown Pennywise and Drughi from Clockwork Orange.

Mr. Freeze from Batman & Robin, multiple versions of the Joker including that of Caesar Romero is that of Jack Nicholson (same thing for the Penguin).

L’Agent Smith from the saga of Matrix and so on.

The Italian voices

Fedez, Carlton Myers, Gianluca Gazzoli, Cecilia Zandalasini and Flavio Tranquillo they are part of the team of the Italian voices of Space Jam: New Legends. In particular:

Fedez Lends his voice to Wet-Fire, a member of the Goon Squad played in the original version by Klay Thompson, and a super-enhanced digital version of the player, capable of creating weather obstacles on the field, shooting flames or splashing waves of water against the opposing team.

Lends his voice to Wet-Fire, a member of the Goon Squad played in the original version by Klay Thompson, and a super-enhanced digital version of the player, capable of creating weather obstacles on the field, shooting flames or splashing waves of water against the opposing team. Carlton Myers , legend of Italian basketball, is the voice of The Brow, player of the Goon Squad voiced in the original version by Anthony Davis, fast, strong, with 9 meters of bright blue wings to rise above the opponents on the field.

, legend of Italian basketball, is the voice of The Brow, player of the Goon Squad voiced in the original version by Anthony Davis, fast, strong, with 9 meters of bright blue wings to rise above the opponents on the field. Cecilia Zandalasini double White Mamba, Goon Squad player played in the original version by basketball star Diana Taurasi, capable of transforming herself into a real deadly mamba, able to slide, wrap and hit like never before.

double White Mamba, Goon Squad player played in the original version by basketball star Diana Taurasi, capable of transforming herself into a real deadly mamba, able to slide, wrap and hit like never before. Gianluca Gazzoli and Flavio Tranquillo sit in the front row, at the commentators’ table, in the craziest game of the life of LeBron James and the Tune Squad, lending their voices to the commentators played in the original version respectively by Lil Rel Howery and Ernie Johnson Jr.

And Michael Jordan?

Interviewed last May by Access Hollywood, Don Cheadle talked about Space Jam: New Legends, confirming the presence of Michael Jordan in the cast.

But is it really so? Well, more or less …

If you are not afraid of spoilers, HERE find the answer.