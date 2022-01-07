new Lego set inspired by the Steven Spielberg movie

Curiosity The shark: the only surviving model from Spielberg’s film on display at the Academy Museum

The LEGO Ideas site, where anyone can try their hand as a LEGO master builder by creating brand new sets and offering them to fellow fan designers, has announced a spectacular new set inspired by none other than the cult The shark aka Jaws by Steven Spielberg. This set was created by Jonny Campbell, has already reached the 10,000 supporters milestone and is currently under review for an upcoming official release.

The set inspired by the final scene of the film, includes a detailed model of the Orca, the boat in which Robert Shaw aka Quint, Richard Dreyfuss aka Matt Hooper and Roy Scheider aka Martin Brody aka “It takes a bigger boat” tackle the gigantic killer white shark aka Bruce in the first summer blockbuster in the history of American cinema.

We need to (build) a bigger boat!

THE SHARK – JAWS – Based on the 1975 film directed by Steven Spielberg and the 1974 novel by Peter Benchley, this is my idea for JAWS.

The set includes Martin Brody, Matt Hooper and Quint minifigures and wouldn’t be complete without the main star (Bruce) the Shark. The set includes a carefully detailed ORCA (the boat) that includes a detailed interior, lots of “shark / fishing gear” and those famous yellow barrels – “He’s got two barrels on and still goes under ?? ..”

I built this model because JAWS is my all time favorite movie. I have a great passion for both Lego and this movie and I wanted to create my own JAWS set.

I spent a lot of time perfecting my construction to make sure I could capture every single detail in mini-figure scale. While I could probably quote most of JAWS I have reviewed it multiple times to make sure I can capture every detail as accurately as possible.

I think this would make a great Lego set as JAWS is such an iconic movie with so many fans all over the world. As a huge Lego fan, this is the kind of Lego set I would like to purchase and I think the same can be said for the many other Lego (and JAWS) fans out there.

Support Brody, Hooper, Quint and Bruce to help them become a real official Lego set.

Source: LEGO Ideas