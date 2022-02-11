new LEGO toys and sets are coming

Following Universal Pictures’ release of the very first Jurassic World Dominion trailer, Walmart has announced a new line of sets. LEGO and new toys starring the beloved dinosaurs of the franchise.

The two new LEGO playsets, composed respectively of 210 and 254 pieces, will be inspired by the new film to be released in Italian cinemas on 9 June. In the sets we will find the vehicles and the dinosaurs of the filmin addition to the legendary Ian Malcolm and Ellie Suttler, who will rejoin Alan Grant after a long time, for a return of the historic cast of Jurassic Park that has even thrilled Steven Spielberg.

As for the new line of toys, the toys will be launched exclusively for Walmart in the new series Jurassic World Extreme Damage produced by Mattel, which will reproduce the ferocious dinosaurs of the saga: there will be the iconic Tyrannosaurus Rex, the Roarin ‘Allosaurus, the Coelurus and the mythical Velociraptor.

The third film by Jurassic World will be directed by Colin Trevorrow and will star Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Daniella Pineda and Justice Smith alongside cast members from the original Jurassic Park trilogy, starring Sam Neill as Alan Grant, Laura Dern as Ellie Suttler and Jeff Goldblum in those of Ian Malcolm.