New LG UltraFine OLED Pro monitors 32BP95E and 27BP95E

OLED technology is permeating more and more the world of TVs and monitors and LG is always at the forefront in the diffusion of this type of panel. For 2022, the Korean giant will continue to focus on OLED panels for some of its high-end monitors.

Especially in the 2022 range LG UltraFine we will find the new models from 32 and 27 inch 32BP95E and 27BP95E, with resolution 4K UHD 3,840 x 2,160 pixels. LG states 99% DCI-P3 color space coveragemaking them perfect for all applications where color fidelity is paramount.

In this regard, the monitors will be equipped as standard with probe detachable for self-calibration via the LG Calibration Studio software. The rigid anti-reflective shielding will also be standard. Other features include the ability to rotate the display in vertical orientation.

Although LG is the largest producer of OLED panels for TVs, in this case the panel is most likely of Japanese production, the characteristics are in fact those of JOLED’s printed OLED panels.

The new monitors are expected to hit the market in January.

