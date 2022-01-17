New Lidl supermarket in Villa Carcina: 25 jobs

A new supermarket opens up in the province of Brescia: it will be under the Lidl brand and will open in the coming weeks at Villa Carcina. Precisely for this reason, the Lidl Italia group has already launched its recruiting campaign: 25 positions are required for the upcoming store. Interested parties can sign up at this link to access a Virtual Recruiting Day.

The digital selection day is scheduled for Thursday 3 February, from 7 pm to 6 pm: individual interviews of the profiles deemed most in line are scheduled, directly with Lidl recruiters. After completing the online form on the dedicated page, the profiles that are consistent with one of the open positions will be contacted by the company and made aware of the subsequent selection steps.

Open positions

Specifically, these are the 25 new figures who will be immediately employed in the field, after an initial short period of “on the job” training: assistant store manager, sales staff, trainee sales staff, on-call sales staff, 8-hour Sunday sales and branch operators.

These are the requisites required, in addition to the baccalaureate: the ability to “place the customer at the center of daily activity”, the propensity to achieve results by working in a team, the ability to “define priorities by managing several activities at the same time” and finally “A strong curiosity for the large-scale distribution sector”.

The Lidl brand

Lidl Italia is a supermarket chain present on the peninsula since 1992: to date there are more than 680 stores open, supplied daily by 11 logistics platforms located throughout the country, employing a total (including supermarkets and logistics) of over 18,500 employees. About 80% of the items on sale are produced in Italy. With over 113 billion in turnover in 2020, the Schwarz-Lidl group is the first in Europe in the large-scale distribution sector: worldwide it has more than 450 thousand employees.