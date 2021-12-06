New life for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE with Snapdragon: new low on Amazon

L’Amazon offer today on the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is one of those that you shouldn’t miss if you want to change your smartphone and aim for something high-end at a good price. It is in fact one of the most successful smartphones in recent years and, as we pointed out in our review, it represents a smart choice for those looking for a complete smartphone from every point of view.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition: new record low on Amazon

By clicking the link at the bottom of the news, you have the opportunity to buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on offer at the price of 369 euros instead of 669 euros, with a discount of 45% – it is the lowest price never reached from the phone on the platform.

At this price you take home a smartphone with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with Full HD + resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor (it’s the 4G model, not 5G) with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal space expandable via microSD, triple rear camera, 4500 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 25 W on cable and 15 W wirelessly and Android 11 with the One UI 3.1.

It is available in different colors but beware, the white one is already gone sold out. So if you are interested, the advice is to put it in the cart quickly.

Buy Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition on offer on Amazon.it

This is one of several attractive offers of this period on Samsung-branded products. In fact, by purchasing a Galaxy S21 or Z Flip you will get a Galaxy Chromebook Go as a gift, while Unieuro offers a 70 Euro coupon on Galaxy A52s 5G.