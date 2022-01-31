New limits accompany the superbonus to the terminus

Limitation to a single transfer in the circulation of receivables deriving from building and energy interventions and survival risk of existing agreements between customers, suppliers, main market operators and transferee banks. These are the main effects of the provisions contained in art. 28 of the legislative decree n. 4/2022 (so-called «Sostegni ter» decree), effective from January 27th. With this intervention, aimed at putting a stop to the scams and money laundering attempts that have recently emerged as a result of the control activities of the financial administration, the government effectively cancels the entire secondary market and puts operators in front of evaluations and choices also particularly complex.

For the sake of clarity, the new legislation does not change anything as regards the possibility of a first (which however becomes a single) direct assignment of credits by the customers / entitled to the deduction in favor of third parties; in the same way, the possibility for suppliers to apply the discount on the invoice to their customers and then transfer the credit thus accrued to third parties is confirmed (it should be remembered that the discount mechanism on the invoice does not represent a hypothesis of credit transfer, the which arises directly from the supplier who applied the discount, thus remaining irrelevant for the purpose of calculating the number of sales).

What the government’s squeeze has a decisive influence on is the position of the first credit transferees, essentially large market operators (eg Esco and general contractors), banks and financial intermediaries, who now find themselves unable to sell to in turn the credits purchased, under penalty of nullity of the contracts stipulated.

It is unequivocal that this entails a very strong compression of the liquidity available on the market as well as a foreseeable fall in purchase prices, which are no longer sustainable at the values ​​recorded up to now as they no longer correspond to market logic.

To avoid an even more disruptive effect on existing contracts and ongoing interventions, art. 28 actually provides for a time deferment to 7 February 2022 of the full implementation of the new rules.

On that date, in fact, if the person entitled has already exercised one of the options provided by law as an alternative to the direct use of the deduction (credit transfer or invoice discount) by sending the communication to the Revenue Agency, the credit related party may be the object “exclusively of a further transfer to other subjects”.

This rule, which can be defined as “drawer emptying”, appears essentially to allow subjects who already possess or find themselves in possession of credits whose communications will be sent by 6 February inclusive (ie prior to 7 February) a single further transfer, regardless by the number of transfers previously made, in order to avoid finding themselves with masses of credits in many cases largely exceeding one’s theoretical tax capacity.

But this situation will inevitably overlap and intertwine with the doubts related to the fate to be attributed to the framework contracts for the purchase of credits stipulated by the large market operators with the companies of the various supply chains as well as with the banks and other financial intermediaries.

The market structure that was created after the Relaunch decree (Legislative Decree no.34 / 2020), in fact, sees banks and financial intermediaries as terminals of a (sometimes even long) sequence of credit assignments, the fate of which is mainly that of being used in compensation within the limit of their tax capacity but still with the reasonable expectation of being able to turn to the secondary market to (i) sell any surpluses with respect to their actual needs or (ii) seize business opportunities and obtain a surplus value This mechanism does not know (va) a maximum limit of theoretically operable transfers after the first and has so far allowed enormous masses of liquidity to be placed on the market of tax credits, to the benefit of companies belonging to the building and construction sectors. ‘energy, also reasonably certain to find a buyer of the credits originating from the interventions carried out or in progress, so up to effectively preceding the entire sector.

Therefore, operational models have been developed which envisage, by the large market players, the systematic and rotary trading of tax credits within framework contracts that contain the express commitment to buy and sell all credits possibly generated in a specific time frame and within a predetermined maximum amount.

The fate that these contracts will suffer now appears uncertain (and, with them, the huge batches of credits in the course of formation for which there is already a formal commitment to proceed with the purchase, as in the case of interventions in progress or to be carried out) who see large companies from the industrial and financial world on display, since paragraph 3 of art. 28 expressly qualifies as null contracts concluded in violation of the prohibition of (further) transfer.

These contracts, in the vast majority of cases, have as their object the purchase and sale of tax credits whose first transfer has already occurred, by the customers or suppliers who have applied the discount on the invoice.

In this regard, there is no doubt that the rule that limits the circulation of credits to the first assignment can be qualified as a mandatory rule, which cannot be waived by the parties, aimed at protecting a public interest.

At the same time, it is to be excluded that the jus superveniens referred to in art. 28 can be attributed to any retroactive effect, thus certainly making the transfers that occur before its entry into force save, since it does not appear possible to argue for the ex tunc nullity of a transfer contract stipulated (and partially executed) before the entry into force of the law introductory of a ban.

On the other hand, the newly introduced mandatory rule, as mentioned represented by the prohibition of further assignment of credits, could lead to the nullity, or rather the unproductiveness of further effects, of the original contract only starting from the moment of its entry into force, remaining as mentioned, the effects already produced stop.

This does not mean that the entry into force of the ban on transfer, as it occurred with respect to the stipulation of the contract, could also integrate a hypothesis of supervening impossibility of the object, with consequent applicability of the institution of the resolution referred to in Articles. 1463 and ss. cod. civ.

Then there is the case of factoring or trading companies which, usually in the context of large groups, perform fronting functions in the acquisition of receivables, making themselves transferees of large amounts of receivables that are certainly not absorbable according to their tax capacity. Until now, these companies were certain of being able to cyclically resell what they purchased to their parent company or to other group companies, thus marginalizing the sales. As this is no longer possible (at least starting from February 7), the existing purchase contracts will not result in the most honorable facts, with the need to terminate them or alternatively sell them to companies with the ability to absorb those credits for which the ‘commitment to buy.

Therefore, subject to the consent of the promising counterparties assigning the receivables (which may be exclusively purchasers of the works or suppliers who apply discounts on invoices to their customers) these contracts may be transferred, without prejudice to the effects already produced between the original parties, in in such a way as to allow the continuation of the relationship compatibly with the tax capacity of the new purchaser.