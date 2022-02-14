new live stream on Twitch announced, here is the date and time – Nerd4.life

CD Projekt RED announced that tomorrow, February 15, 2022 at 4:00 pm Italian timea new REDstreams dedicated to Cyberpunk 2077. Are there any news ahead?

The information was shared through Twitter, precisely through the official Cyberpunk 2077 account which confirms the date, time and even the where: the CD Projekt RED Twitch channel. We just have to wait for the live broadcast to start to know exactly what will be announced.

As a rule, these direct CD Projekt RED they are quite long and do not guarantee that there are really fundamental news on the way. The CD Projekt RED team usually presents the news coming to Cyberpunk 2077, big or small, in a very conversational and “relaxed” style. It could be a direct dedicated to small updates for the game, or there could be updates on the next-gen patch for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, much awaited by players all over the world.

In fact, remember that a couple of weeks ago Cyberpunk 2077 for PS5 was spotted in the PlayStation database: it is therefore not impossible that the time has actually come to receive this update.

Tell us, what are your hopes on this?