new lockdowns and restrictions in Holland towards curfew from Saturday

Close on No vax in Austria. Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg does not rule out a lockdown for the unvaccinated at national level, after the announcement of Upper Austria to take this measure to break the curve of infections. A no vax lockdown “seems inevitable,” Schallenberg said, stating that there will not be “a solidarity lockdown of the vaccinated.” “I don’t understand why two thirds of the population should limit their freedoms just because a third hesitates” to get vaccinated, added the chancellor. “This Christmas will be uncomfortable for the unvaccinated,” he said. But not only Austria is facing an increase in infections. Let’s see which other European countries are heading in the direction of new lockdowns or green pass tightening.

Norway – Norway will reintroduce the restrictions necessary to contain the spread of Coronavirus infections, in the face of a sharp increase in cases of contagion. Among the measures envisaged, the possibility for municipalities to use the Green Pass. This was announced by the Oslo government. The restrictive measures were lifted in late September. The authorities will also propose a third dose of the vaccine for anyone over the age of 18. This was announced by Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store during a press conference in which he ruled out the adoption of drastic measures.

Holland – In the meantime, the Dutch government should formalize today the entry into force of a moderate lockdown, for a period of three weeks. Shops, restaurants and cafes would be required to close their doors from 7pm while the number of people who can be welcomed at home should not exceed four. The news agency Anp reports, specifying that telework will be generalized. Government members managed to reach an agreement after hours of discussions and Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce the new measures this afternoon. The new restrictions were motivated by an increase in both coronavirus cases and hospital admissions. Over 16,300 new cases were reported yesterday, a daily record, and the number of people in hospital wards has now reached 330, the Dutch news site recalls.

Belgium – New rebound in infections and hospitalizations in Belgium. The alarm was raised by the national crisis center which in the space of a week reported an increase of 42% in infections and 20% in hospitalizations related to the coronavirus. The period of autumn holidays, underlines the crisis center cited by local media, would have affected the surge in cases.