new look and house for sale

The fact known to all is that one of the most glamorous and beloved couples in music is no longer such: Camila Cabello And Shawn Mendes they went back to the beginning, or – after they broke up – they went back to being the best friends they were, before their relationship started.

From here, here’s her change of look. Hard to believe that this is a change of look destined to last, easier to believe instead that it is a new stage hairstyle, perhaps for a new video clip. But this new look has impressed everyone, so much so that the photo has already had 4.5 million from like on Instagram.

Speaking of changes, we should also mention the fact – not at all irrelevant – that Camila Cabello he would put his house up for sale: his beautiful villa in Los Angeles was put up for sale for 4 million dollars (a figure slightly higher than the purchase price by the singer).

The house reflects the Californian style and is large 330 square meters: to the four bedrooms (and as many bathrooms) there is also a dutiful recording studio that the talented Camila had built instead of the fifth bedroom that was part of the villa.

Cover image: LaPresse