New look at Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, the new Nolan

Although 2023 is a long time away, fans are counting down the days because next year will be the new movie from Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer. The film is in full shooting and now new images are arriving that give a broader look at the characters of Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy.

Since the film was announced, the hype has been building, not only because it is Nolan’s first collaboration with Universal Studios, but also because of the number of stars he continues to add to the cast. The first to be confirmed were Cillian Murphy Y Emily Blunt for the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer Y Katherine “Kitty” Puening Harrison, the physical partner. Shortly after, two other greats were confirmed, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

