New look at Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, the new Nolan

Although 2023 is a long time away, fans are counting down the days because next year will be the new movie from Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer. The film is in full shooting and now new images are arriving that give a broader look at the characters of Matt Damon and Cillian Murphy.

Since the film was announced, the hype has been building, not only because it is Nolan’s first collaboration with Universal Studios, but also because of the number of stars he continues to add to the cast. The first to be confirmed were Cillian Murphy Y Emily Blunt for the role of J. Robert Oppenheimer Y Katherine “Kitty” Puening Harrison, the physical partner. Shortly after, two other greats were confirmed, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

RDJ as Lewis Strauss.

Now thanks to TheDailyMail new images arrive from the film set, which offer a better perspective of the characters of Murphy, Damon and one of the last confirmed, Dane DeHaan. The photos show Cillian with the characteristic dark suit with jacket from Oppenheimerwhile Matt dresses tan military suitwhich demonstrates the rank of his character Major General Leslie Groves Jr. While dane wears a green uniform and while it hasn’t been detailed who he plays, it can be seen that he has a lower rank than Damon’s character.

Cillian as Oppenheimer.

Damon as Major General Leslie Groves Jr.

Dehan in his role yet to be revealed.

Even though the history of father of the atomic bomb is world famous the details of Nolan’s film are kept a top secret, in the same way that he does with all his films. It is worth noting that the director based his film on the winning book of the Pulitzer, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. This book explores the life of the brilliant mind that led the manhattan project and developed the atomic bomb.

Filming continues smoothly, so the premiere of Oppenheimer is kept for july 2023.

