New L’Oréal Paris commercial: the brand celebrates 50 years of the claim ‘Why you are worth’

L’Oréal Paris celebrates 50 years of the ‘Why you are worth’ claim with a commercial

Today the theme of female empowerment is very topical, but there is a brand that already spoke about it 50 years ago, with a claim, “Why are you worth”, which has now entered the collective imagination. AND L’Oréal Paris, which this year celebrates the fiftieth anniversary of its historic slogan.

It was 1971 when the advertising Ilon Specht wrote for the first time “Why am I worth” not imagining that those words would change the vision that many women had had of themselves up to that moment. Today L’Oréal Paris celebrates this important anniversary with a global campaign which sees the participation of its international ambassadors, including Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Kate Winslet, Andie Macdowell, Viola Davis, and 4 Italian ambassadors united by the desire to support women in defending the value of each one by representing the brand’s vision of inclusive beauty, based precisely on empowerment.

#lanostastoriavale features the Paralympic athlete Bebe Vio, the actresses Elena Sofia Ricci And Miriam Leone and the influencer Elisa Maino. Four women who embody the values ​​of dedication and strength by becoming a role model for others and amplifying L’Oréal Paris’s message of self-esteem through their voice and influence. Each of them spoke spontaneously through some short interviews in which she confided her thoughts on today’s women and on some issues such as gender stereotypes and prejudices that society creates and that, even today, afflict women.

Read also: ALL THE SPOTS AND CAMPAIGNS OF 2021

Bebe Vio and Elena Sofia Ricci are also protagonists of the “Lessons of Value”, An international format of motivational monologues attended by various Ambassadors such as Jane Fonda, Eva Longoria, Andie Macdowell, Viola Davis, Kate Winslet and many others.

McCann Worldgroup Italy he oversaw the creativity and strategic development of the project by creating various contents that present the points of view of the Italian ambassadors of the brand.

The campaign, planned both in TV that on social, consists of a video hero that celebrates the 50th anniversary of the brand, four interviews with the Italian ambassadors and two monologues by Bebe Vio and Elena Sofia Ricci.

Below is the spot and the credits.

Credits:

  • Group Executive Creative Director: Alessandro Sciortino
  • Beauty team Lead: Donatella Bizzari
  • Chief Strategy Officer: Giovanni Lanzarotti
  • Strategy Lead: Enrico Buongrazio
  • Account Director: Sarah Mazza
  • Account: Claudia Spinelli, Chiara Maderna
  • Senior Art Director: Angela Stasolla, Giorgia Raffaelli
  • Senior Copywriter: Ilaria Frigeni, Antonio Diego Savalli
  • Producer: Paola Vittori
  • CDP: Why Worry Production
  • Directed by: Daniele Brunelletti
  • DOP: Marco Alfieri
  • Executive Producer: Diego Panadisi
  • Producer: Emanuela Valeri
  • Production Advisory | Cost Control: VA Consulting
  • Production Advisors: Alessandra Pasquini and Fabio Arbitrio

