New love for Adamari López?

After his separation with Tony Costawith whom he shares the paternity of his daughter Alaïa, the magnifying glass is on Adamari Lopez and their possible romances.

So much so that, when the first rumors of a couple between her ex-husband and Evelyn Beltranthe arrows began to point towards a possible rapprochement between Adamari and Beltrán’s ex, Timbo Dominguez.

However, and although Toni and Evelyn soon made their courtship known, Adamari never acknowledged that the rumors were true.

But a new chapter in history has begun, or at least that’s what television host Javier Ceriani said on his show “Gossip No Like.”

“The little girl is flying high,” said Ceriani, alluding to the fact that the “friends and rivals” actress would have found love again.

The presenter was harsh with Adamari’s ex-husband: “After suffering all of Toni Costa’s infidelities, we don’t know how, or with whom, if they were men or women; but if Toni already has his bichota, Adamari López would already have his bichote, ”he slipped.

Among the condiments of the story that make one suspect the birth of a new romance, are the physical changes and treatments that Adamari has undergone. She would have had a few touch-ups on her neck, to tighten her skin after a huge weight loss.

According to the journalist, the Puerto Rican “is very happy, she went to Puerto Rico, fixed her neck that was completely frayed due to her thinness. She is in love, she is very happy and is looking to see if she leaves Telemundo because she can’t take it anymore, “added the Argentine.

However, and although the rumors are getting stronger, López denies having a new love or romantic relationship. In an interview with Saudy Rivera, he expressed: “I’m not looking for anything, but maybe I can tell you that right now I’m not (ready) and I walk out the door and I meet someone who makes me feel something that I wasn’t waiting and from one minute to another everything changes”.

Adamari Lopez and Toni Costa

“If at any time that little thing comes along that moves your heart again, then give it your best so as not to follow one in a vicious circle of things and behaviors and make the same mistakes,” he concluded.

Although the actress made it clear that her break with Toni Costa is final, she was always respectful and under no circumstances intends to speak ill of who her partner was for a decade.