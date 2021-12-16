New Lows For Turkish Lira, Central Bank Reduces Rates By 100bps By Investing.com



By Alessandro Albano

Investing.com – It hits new all-time lows against after another interest rate cut by the Turkish central bank, which continues to pander to Erdogan’s ‘unorthodox’ monetary policy despite inflation at 21%.

The Turkish Monetary Policy Committee cut the one-week repo rate by 100 basis points to 14%, after reducing the cost of borrowing by 5% since September alone. Measures that heavily hit Ankara’s currency, now at TRY15.4 against the greenback, and with a 60% depreciation since the beginning of the year.

The central bank’s decisions drew much criticism of the government from opposition and cabinet members, who accused Erdogan of wanting to bring state finances to the brink. Commissions, government and central bank are now one with Erdogan’s thinking, as they are mostly made up of members of the president’s family or people closely related to him.

After last month’s decision to cut lending costs, former finance minister Lutfi Elvan’s voice had been raised as he urged the government to change the pace on interest rates. Knocked out after only 12 months in office, Elvan was replaced by Nureddin Nebati, 57, deputy finance minister since 2018 and very close to former economic “czar” Berat Albayrak, Erdogan’s son-in-law.

Before the recent interest rate sprint, the central bank had tried to resist Erdogan’s pressure by keeping the cost of the lira stable (and sometimes increasing), restoring a modicum of confidence among institutional investors. The result of the bank’s orthodox choices, however, led to the dismissal of Governor Naci Ağbal last March, and the removal from the board of deputy governors Semih Tumen and Ugur Namik Kucuk, and of MPC member Abdullah Yavas.

With real interest rates now largely negative and household purchasing power almost zero, the central bank will publish the monetary and exchange rate policy framework for 2022 by the end of December, while the national statistics office will announce the numbers on inflation for December next 3 January.