new main game and other spin-offs coming in fiscal year 2022, for a leak – Nerd4.life

Soon we will be able to get our hands on Pokémon Arcues Legends, but it seems that it will not be the only game in the Game Freak saga that will be published soon. According to a leak, during fiscal year 2022 another will be published as well main game of the Pokèmon series, with the addition of spin-off games.

The source of this rumor is Samus Hunter, who shared the information on January 3, 2022. Everything went quietly, but now it’s back to being interesting as part of his leak turned out to be true: Samus Hunter had stated that an Arceus Pokémon Legends themed event would be proposed for Tetris 99; everything was then actually officially confirmed.

Hunter explains that another will be released in fiscal year 2022 main chapter of the series, which is something at the level of Pokémon Legends Arceus and Pokémon Shining Diamond and Shining Pearl. It is not clear what it is, if a remake or if a game dedicated to a new generation of creatures, but according to the leak it should be announced in June, via a trailer. A teaser may also be released a few months earlier. According to Hunter, it’s not a new Let’s Go-style game – it’s more likely a new generation, he says.

The Pokémon Company, however, should also have more planned. In fact, there is talk of new ones spin-off for mobile and console. Samus Hunter speculates that it could be something related to Detective Pikachu, but this is only his reasoning, not a leak.

Finally, Hunter claims they will be there updates for the recent chapters of the saga, such as Pokémon Arceus Legends, which you can find out all about here.

As always, we remember that it is about rumor and, even if Samus Hunter seems reliable, we cannot consider what he indicates as confirmed or official. All we have to do is wait for confirmation or denial from Nintendo.