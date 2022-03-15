New malware attacks bank savings accounts on Google cell phones

This is what computer security analysts warn, who assure that a new malware (malicious software) became the main threat to Android cell phone users, the most popular in the world.

The threat was named Escobar, and it is malware that can bypass mobile operating system verification in just two steps. According to analysts at Bleeping Computer analysts, malware is capable of bypassing two-factor authentication and stealing banking apps and other finances that can be hosted on your cell phone.

(See also: The hidden hole in Android phones: it is almost always in use and nobody knows about it)

Regarding the label they put on him, it is not ruled out that computer security experts called him Escobar, alluding to the Colombian capo Pablo Escobar, among other things, because of its ability to do damage.

As detailed by the people of Andro4all, this new malware has particular characteristics. For example, it can steal multi-factor authentication (MFA) codes. which throws up the Google Authenticator app and you can bypass OS security.

How does it work? Escobar infects the cell phone through a phishing text message (SMS) or uses the Play Store. As soon as it manages to infect the device, the Trojan performs an overlay through which it displays fake home screens and ends up stealing users’ passwords for their bank accounts and other applications.

recommendation for users is to have the most recent security patch updated of Android and check if the Google Play Protect tool is activated in the Play Store, suggests that same portal.