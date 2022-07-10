New Manchester United jersey unveiled featuring Cristiano Ronaldo
He is the center of all attention. While Manchester United is not playing the next edition of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could have desires elsewhere. There is talk in particular of an interest from Chelsea. However, CR7 is present to unveil the new home jersey of the Mancunian club.
What if Cristiano Ronaldo already left Manchester United? Having been able to return during the last summer transfer window, the Portuguese striker will not play in the next Champions League. His team finished very far from the top 4 of the Premier League. What push him towards a departure?
Despite his 37 years, CR7 is still courted. Chelsea would like to allow him to play in the C1 in the coming months. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could well decide to stay with the Red Devils. Good news, he is well present for the campaign presenting the next Manchester United home shirt.
A situation that can allow Mancunian fans to be optimistic! They can also have a smile thanks to the new home tunic. Manchester United leaders have done very well with the next jersey that will be worn for matches at Old Trafford.