Entertainment

New Manchester United jersey unveiled featuring Cristiano Ronaldo

Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

He is the center of all attention. While Manchester United is not playing the next edition of the Champions League, Cristiano Ronaldo could have desires elsewhere. There is talk in particular of an interest from Chelsea. However, CR7 is present to unveil the new home jersey of the Mancunian club.

What if Cristiano Ronaldo already left Manchester United? Having been able to return during the last summer transfer window, the Portuguese striker will not play in the next Champions League. His team finished very far from the top 4 of the Premier League. What push him towards a departure?

Despite his 37 years, CR7 is still courted. Chelsea would like to allow him to play in the C1 in the coming months. However, Cristiano Ronaldo could well decide to stay with the Red Devils. Good news, he is well present for the campaign presenting the next Manchester United home shirt.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James33 mins ago
0 21 1 minute read

Related Articles

Mercato Live: a new recruit at LOSC

25 seconds ago

Brad Pitt reveals: “I don’t recognize people’s faces” – People

1 min ago

Julia Roberts imposes the Mexican imprint on the look of her film with George Clooney – Revista Para Ti

11 mins ago

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Chest of Death, by Gore Verbinski, what did the critics say at its premiere?

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button