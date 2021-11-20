new map Caldera postponed, right at the exit of Halo Infinite – Nerd4.life

The new is expected Call of Duty Warzone map it was postponed by Activision, which has decided to make a postponement curiously corresponding to another release date of considerable importance, namely the launch of Halo Infinite.

The new map Caldera for Call of Duty Warzone will therefore arrive on December 8, 2021, or strangely right on the launch day of Halo Infinite, although the latter already has playable multiplayer from November 15, so in a sense it has already had its own start in these days.

To be precise, theDecember 8 All those who have purchased Call of Duty: Vanguard will have access to the Caldera map, while the actual opening as a free-to-play for all is scheduled for the following day, November 9, 2021.

Call of Duty Warzone: The Caldera map has a new setting in the Pacific

It is therefore a postponement, albeit slight, compared to what had been announced with the news of Season One of Call of Duty Vanguard, given that the map was scheduled for December 2, 2021.

A minimal variation that goes, however, to overlap precisely with the launch of Halo Infinite, a remarkably important date for a certain part of users and a somewhat suspicious coincidence as regards the choice of Activision.

It should also be noted that Microsoft had initially chosen a date presumably far from other major releases for Halo Infinite, but in one way or another the three most important FPS still found themselves stamping each other’s toes, given that that in addition to this case of Warzone there was also the postponement of Battlefield 2042 to November 19, therefore rather close and practically superimposed on the launch of the multiplayer.