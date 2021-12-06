new map Exposure and 64-player mode in Season 1 – Nerd4.life

Battlefield 2042 will be updated with various news during the Season 1, among which there is one new map, new specialists and various other features, including the launch of a 64-player mode on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

After the third update arrived at the end of last week, there is a new patch scheduled for late December and then a further large update for theearly 2022.

Waiting to have a more precise date in this regard, we know that among the most important news in this update there is a new map called Exposure, of which there is not much information yet but which has been confirmed by EA at Gamespot, apparently.

The Exposure map should be an important innovation for Battlefield 2042, so much so that DICE considers it capable of “bringing map design to a new level“, no less, although the issue has not been further explored. With 2022, Season 1 of Battlefield 2042 will also arrive, which will bring with it further news related to online activity.

Among the new additions planned with Season 1 is a new one specialist, new weapons, gadgets and vehicles and additional game modes. Speaking of news that will arrive more immediately, by December a matchmaking mode will be added that allows you to participate in Conquest and Breakthrough with 64 players on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, reducing the player cap for less chaotic games and perhaps improving general performance.

Recently, EA decided to revolutionize the Battlefield series by organizing it differently, putting Respawn’s Vince Zampella in charge of the project and also involving Marcus Lehto, father of Halo, with his new team.