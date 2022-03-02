New Marvel ‘Secret Invasion’ Set Photos Show Alien Creatures and War Machine

United States.– series production Secret Invasion from Disney+ and Marvel Studios ccontinues, and in a new batch of photos from the set, there are plenty of details to explore, including what appears to be a alien monster, war machine and much more.

Related news

Click here and discover more information about Puro Show on our Google News page

The new photos show us what appears to be an area of London who seems to have gone through some kind of catastrophic event. Cars can be seen crashing into each other, statues and debris litter the streets, and perhaps most importantly, the prop for a black squid-like creature is seen scattered on the road.

It’s unclear what exactly this creature will be in the upcoming series, but with the show set to follow the skrull invasion of the Land, is likely to play a key role.

Also included in the set photos is an image of a copy of The National Reporter, a newspaper of Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the first page is the president of the MCU dand the United States meeting none other than Colonel James “Rhodey” Rhodes also know as Warmachine, interpreted by Don Cheadle.

Check out photos from the Secret Invasion set below:

Disney+’s Secret Invasion is set as a series of crossover comic book events showcasing a faction of shape-shifting Skrulls who have been infiltrating Earth for years. It will be directed by the pillar of the MCU Samuel L. Jackson while reprising his role as Nick Fury for the twelfth time in live action since he first played the character in Hombre de Hierro 2008. He will join Ben Mendelson from Captain MarvelHe, who returns as Thalos, andThe pseudo-leader of the Skrulls.

Along with them are newcomers to the MCU Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) as the main villain of the series, the winner of the Oscar Olivia Colman (The Crown), the nominee for Emmy Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Christopher McDonald (Happy Gilmore) and Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts) together with the veterinary MCUCobie Smulders while reprising his role as Mary Hill.

Based on the comic series by Brian Michael Bendis, Leinil Francis Yu, Mark Morales and Laura MartinSecret Invasion is produced byr Kyle Bradstreet (Mr. Robot), with the director of Let Him Go Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim (The Looming Tower) as directors.