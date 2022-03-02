New Marvel ‘Secret Invasion’ Set Photos Show Alien Creatures and War Machine

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 69 Views

United States.– series production Secret Invasion from Disney+ and Marvel Studios ccontinues, and in a new batch of photos from the set, there are plenty of details to explore, including what appears to be a alien monster, war machine and much more.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Selena Gómez hits with the before and after makeup: VIDEO

The actress Selena Gomez It is considered one of the most beautiful Hollywood, for this …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved