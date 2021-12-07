New Maserati GranTurismo, latest spy photos before debut?

Maserati prepares for the debut of the Gran Turismo of the new generation, with the definitive version of the two-door model of the Modenese brand that should be unveiled by end of year.

The new series of spy shots published on Facebook by the user Walter Vayr shows the car being tested, still completely covered by the camouflage film, as in the previous sightings.

Engine developed in Modena

From a technical point of view, the company has not specified which engines will equip the car, even if the sound captured on video last month suggests the presence under the hood of the new V6 Neptune, the 3.0 biturbo with 630 HP and 730 Nm of torque, developed for the sports model MC20.

Despite the evident camouflages in the front area, the new GranTurismo reveals more vertically oriented headlights than the previous model, while at the rear it is characterized by the rear lights with thin lines that extend on the sides and the four-outlet exhaust system in the part. lower bumper.

Late arrival?

Maserati previously stated that it would unveil the model by the end of the year, but now the hypothesis is at least questioned given that 2021 is winding down and no official communication has been made by the manufacturer about it.

The new GranTurismo is expected to arrive in dealerships over the course of next year, the same period in which the all-electric variant of the model will make its debut, in addition to the open-air GranCabrio version.

In 2022, we remind you, the Trident range will be enriched with the introduction in the price lists of the Grecale, the new SUV built on the same platform as the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, whose debut originally scheduled for last November 16 has been postponed to spring. next due to the chip crisis.