New Maserati Quattroporte: will this be what it looks like?

A new video that has been published in recent days on YouTube tries to hypothesize what could be the appearance of new Maserati Quattroporte. We recently gave you the confirmation that the new generation of this model of the car manufacturer of the Trident will be made and that it will most likely be launched in the course of 2024. Today we show you what its appearance could be based on the leaked innovations to which these renders of the YouTube page of Rons Rides they are inspired quite clearly.

Here’s what the new Maserati Quattroporte could look like in 2024

Let’s start by saying that in the relaunch of Maserati, this model will play a very important role as the flagship of the historic Italian car brand. The car that was launched in its current generation over the course of the year 2013 it will undergo major changes when its new generation finally arrives. This obviously to make sure that the sedan is still in step with the times and is capable of giving serious trouble to the fierce competition.

But the changes as well as this will also be caused by the fact that obviously also the new Maserati Quattroporte will have to deal with the inevitable electrification of its range. The car will be born on a new platform that, as we wrote in our other articles, the car manufacturer of the trident will develop from scratch in its new headquarters in Mirafiori.

At the moment we don’t know very much about what the characteristics of the new Maserati Quattroporte nor what will be the main differences with the current version. What is certain is that the car’s Maserati it will have a length of around 520 cm. The technology on board will be significantly improved. By now a self-respecting premium flagship must have all the latest technological discoveries if it wants to fight on equal terms with the competition, in particular from German car manufacturers, but not only.

So then we expect things like very advanced safety and driver assistance systems. Standard LED headlights and the entire digitized instrumentation. As we said earlier, the entire range of the new Maserati Quattroporte will be electrified. The hybrid versions will have a fully electric range of at least 70/80 km. There will obviously be at least one electric version although we cannot exclude that the EVs in the range may be even more.

This fully electric version should have a range of at least 600 km in order to be competitive with rivals from Audi, Mercedes and BMW. As for the power, the horsepower depending on the version should go from a minimum of 350 to more 600 horses for the top of the range versions.

Finally, as far as prices are concerned, the usual well-informed say that the new Maserati Quattroporte it could have a starting price around 120 thousand euros while the top-of-the-range variant could well exceed the 230 thousand euros. As for its debut, as we said earlier it will take place in the course of 2024 and its commercialization will always begin in the same year. Below is the video showing what this eagerly awaited model might look like: