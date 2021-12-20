New Mass Effect, historic decision for the saga: it’s revolution

The new Mass Effect will be affected by a historical change that will certainly change the history of the title.

After a teaser that was shown months ago, millions of gamers around the world who appreciate and who have played the original trilogy of Mass Effect, or Andromeda, and also magati Legendary Edition, I’m waiting. A small teaser, very fast, has rekindled the passion of millions of people around the world, prompting many to replay the old chapter.

Perino Andromeda now seems to be receiving slightly better feedback, but fans of the saga want a return to the Milky Way, they want a sequel to the story of Shepard and humanity. In this sense BioWare he definitely has clear ideas and in fact in the short video shown the beloved is seen Liara T’Soni which collects, on an icy world, a piece of N7 armor.

We are therefore faced with what could be a real sequel to the original adventure, which made this IP set in videogame history. AND there is great news for the new Mass Effect.

New Mass Effect, new game engine

As you can read in quite interesting tweet from Brenon Holmes, producer of the new chapter of the ME saga, BioWare is hiring. Specifically, it is hiring developers who are familiar with and have knowledge of game engines Unreal Engine 4 and especially Unreal Engine 5, the future of the video game world, which has already shown incredible capabilities.

For this reason, we can only think that the next chapter is a total revolution for the saga, with a new engine that will make the space more alive and unforgettable than ever. All that remains is to wait and wait for a release date. For now we are only talking about a project that is in its infancy, and that could see the light of the sun only in 3-4 years, in the 2024-2025, when Unreal Engine 5 is well established.