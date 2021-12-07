New Mazda 2: hybrid and identical to the Toyota Yaris

Made in collaboration with Toyota, New Mazda 2 it abandons the typical stylistic features of the brand to adopt shapes and engines that we have already seen on New Yaris, the car that won the Car of the Year 2021. For the first time comes the motorization hybrid for the Mazda 2 in the form of a 116 HP 1.5 full hybrid.

Mazda and economies of scale: Mazda 2 identical to the Yaris

As in the case of the Yaris, the vehicle powered by an engine consisting of a 1,490cc 3-cylinder petrol engine and an electric unit powered by one battery less than 1 kWh. The electric and endothermic motors guarantee a total power of 116 HP, with the vehicle able to travel short distances in fully electric mode, with a range of 2 kilometers.





The new Mazda 2 guarantees acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.7 seconds and capable of reaching a maximum speed equal to 175 km / h. As for consumption, the Japanese manufacturer declares 3.8-4 l / 100 km with CO2 emissions in the range of 87-93 g / km depending on the presence of 16 or 15 rims.

It is a full hybrid vehicle that it does not need to be recharged at the column. The battery receives, in fact, the charge from the braking and from the thermal engine, exploiting a part of the power that it is able to deliver. We are talking about a compact vehicle of segment B 3.94m long, 1.75m wide, 1.47m high with a 2.68m wheelbase.

From an aesthetic point of view, compared to the Yaris essentially only the logos change, and even in terms of the engine there are very few (or no) differences. Even the interior and the infotainment system they are identical. Not the first time that such marked similarities exist between a Mazda vehicle and a Toyota vehicle, but the previous generation Mazda 2 still shared several stylistic elements with the typical Mazda design.

The Mazda 2 Hybrid will arrive in spring 2022 in three productions: Pure, Agile and Select. THE prices have not yet been announced.

