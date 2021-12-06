New Mazda2, for the first time is all hybrid

Revolution at home Mazda. The result of the collaboration with Toyota, the Mazda2 it is all new and has shapes (and engine) derived from the Yaris. This allowed the compact to become full hybrid for the first time in its history and to further focus on efficiency and reduced emissions.

Second Mazda, the new model will be strategic to achieve the objectives of the “Sustainable Zoom-Zoom 2030” plan.

The dimensions

The design of the Mazda2 was essentially revised in the logos. Of course, instead of the Toyota ones there are Mazda ones, but the size and the look are practically unchanged.

The new Mazda2 Hybrid is therefore a compact segment B 3.94 m long, 1.75 m wide and 1.47 m high with a wheelbase of 2.68 m. Precisely this last value allows to obtain a rather spacious interior for four adults and one trunk 286 liters.

Engine and fittings

The powertrain of the Mazda2 Hybrid combines the action of a 1,490cc 3-cylinder petrol engine and an electric unit for a total power of 116 PS. Capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.7 seconds and touching 175 km / h, in the combined cycle WLTP consumes 3.8-4 l / 100 km emitting 87-93 g / km of CO2 (based on to the adoption of 16 “or 15” rims).

When starting, Mazda automatically switches to zero-emission EV mode. While driving, on the other hand, the power supply is split between the thermal and electric engine. During deceleration and braking, the kinetic energy is recovered and stored in the battery, which does not have to be recharged through a column.

The Mazda2 Hybrid will debut in the spring 2022 across Europe with three trim levels Pure, Agile and Select. Pricing has yet to be announced.