New McLaren F1, it’s called MCL36. Brown: ‘We want to close the gap with the first’

MCL36 presented for the 2022 World Cup. The CEO: “Progress every year, we want to bridge the gap with the leaders”. Lando: “World Cup? Better to think about growth “. Daniel: “Lando was already at ease, now I think we have also worked to bring her to” my side “

MCL36 is the name of the new McLaren for the F1 World Championship that the Woking team presented today. The English team, which last year finished fourth in the Constructors’ World Championship, is aiming for another championship as a protagonist, in the wake of a 2021 that nevertheless gave the victory in the Italian GP, ​​a success that the team did not conquer from Brazil 2012. In the show shown live via social media, McLaren presented the MCL36 but also the cars with which IndyCar will race and the Extreme E electric SUV championship. Zak Brown: “It is wonderful to launch this global challenge in motorsport – he said – our F1 team under the leadership of Andreas Seidl is making progress from season to season and this change of technical regulations is a great opportunity. Lando Norris made great progress with 4 podiums in 2021, Daniel Ricciardo brought us back to victory in Monza. In 2022 we want to close the gap with the leaders even more ”.

Ricciardo: “Open to news” – Great charge of the two pilots, Daniel Ricciardo And Lando Norris. The Australian is in his second year in Woking and this year he wants to unfold even more all the learning of the first season, in which he still won a GP, that of Monza: “I understand the team and I don’t need to settle down anymore. – said Ricciardo – they know what I want, I know how the car goes. The new single-seater? A lot of efforts have been made, Lando was already at ease, now I think we have also worked to bring her to “my side”. But the key thing, in the tests, in my opinion will be to get a clear mind without preconceptions about what to expect. Both as a technique and as our type of driving, we will have to be open to change ”.

Ricciardo goals – Has Norris just signed the contract renewal, what about Ricciardo’s situation? “I’m happy for him – said Daniel – McLaren did the right thing, he’s at home here and can give his all. I’m still a couple of years old and I’m happy, but I don’t think I can aspire to a 5-year renewal, also because I’m ten years older than him “. 2022 goal? “Would I be happy in 2022 if I repeated a victory? If I win one and I’m wrong 22 I can’t be happy. I need continuity at a high level. The Ferrari? Sainz has settled in quickly, Leclerc has talent, from Ferrari you never know what to expect, maybe they will fight for the title “.

Speak Norris – Lando Norris he was obviously happy with the contract renewal until the end of 2025: “In the negotiation I felt more at ease than in the past, it all happened in a very relaxed conversation. Do I earn more so I have more pressure? It is I who set expectations for myself, but I feel at ease, then I know that more is expected of me from the outside after the renewal “.

Norris: “Trust in the team” – On the new McLaren This is the opinion of the Englishman: “At first the shapes seemed strange, you almost felt uncomfortable, now we are already used to design. There are differences compared to the past with the simulator, but then we will see it on the track ”. Target? “I don’t know the developments of the others, if we get to third or fourth place you have to be happy, doing even better would be extraordinary. The World Cup? I don’t allow myself to think about the title, I focus on growth, I have faith in the team and in the technical direction that has been taken for the future “.

February 11, 2022

