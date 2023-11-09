New measles and rubella vaccine found safe and effective

A study from India found that Maybella was well tolerated in healthy people between 9 months and 49 years of age, and worked as well as MR-VAC.1 While food poisoning and rubella usually resolve on their own for most people, these vaccine-preventable diseases can lead to serious complications.

Measles is the leading cause of child mortality worldwide, and can cause complications such as encephalitis, diarrhea, ear infections, croup, and pneumonia. Rubella can cause congenital rubella syndrome and pneumonia in pregnant individuals. Both diseases are spread through the air by droplet aerosol emissions from infected people. Prevention is important as there are no anti-virals for these diseases, and treatment is based on supportive care.

World Health Organization Measles and Rubella Strategic Framework 2021-2030 Wants to eliminate these diseases globally. “To be part of this journey, the Human Biological Institute has developed the Maybella vaccine, a lyophilized measles and rubella (live) vaccine,” the authors wrote.

Researchers conducted a randomized, single-blind, comparative, multicenter Phase 2/3 trial comparing the safety and immunogenicity of the MR-VAC vaccine with the new Maybella vaccine in healthy people. The study enrolled 888 participants across 5 health centers in India and were divided into 4 age groups, with 222 participants per group: 9 months to less than 12 months, 12 months to 24 months, 2 years Under 18 years of age, and 18- 49 years of age.

The researchers did not collect data on food intake or prior vaccination history for rubella, or history of illnesses. Participants were randomized to receive 1 dose of Mebella or 1 dose of MR-VAC. A total of 875 participants completed the study.

After 42 days, researchers examined immunogenicity and safety. They found that both vaccines significantly increased seroprotection against measles and rubella. Rates of protection were comparable between the vaccines.

At the initial visit 1 follow-up, the seroprotection rates for the measles component were 64.95% for Maybella and 69.62% for MR-VAC, with 95% confidence intervals. At Visit 2 after 42 days (+7), these rates increased to 99.31% for Maybella and 97.61% for MR-VAC.

For the rubella component of vaccination, during the first visit, the seroprotection rate of Mabela was 84.19%, while the rate of MR-VAC was 82.59%. At the second visit 42 days later (+7), Maybella achieved a seroprotection rate of 100.0%, while MR-VAC reached 99.66%.1

The researchers said that pre-existing antibodies may cause decreased antibody titers in some individuals, but there was an overall increase in geometric mean titers in most study participants. For overall seroconversion, there were significant differences in individual antibody development in some age groups, which may indicate different vaccine effectiveness by age, but the researchers did not include further information about which age group had this. It is possible

The most commonly reported vaccine side effects were pain at the injection site, redness of the skin, swelling and fever. Maybella had slightly fewer side effects than MR-VAC.

Strengths of the study include protocol compliance, multi-center design, randomization, and blinding. As for limitations, the authors said that conducting the study in only one country may have affected the results. Additionally, not knowing the disease or vaccination history, and assessing the immune response only once at 42 days after vaccination were other factors.

The researchers concluded, “The trial vaccine, Maybella, was immunogenic and well tolerated and when administered to healthy subjects aged 9 months to 49 years, it was non-inferior to the comparator vaccine, MR-VAC. Was.”

