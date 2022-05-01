New measures by COVID-19: what you need to know about the provisions that will govern from May 1 | Peru nnda nnlt | PERU

Due to the decrease in hospitalizations and the number of deaths from COVID-19 In recent weeks, the Government approved the new measures that will govern from this Sunday, May 1, in order to reestablish social coexistence in our country. It should be noted that the provisions are not for all regions, but only for some, where the levels of contagion have been reduced.

As stated in Supreme Decree No. 041-2022-PCM, which was published on April 23 in the official newspaper El Peruano, which also provides for the extension of the state of emergency for 31 calendar days, from April 1 may.

EACH OF THE NEW MEASURES BY COVID-19 THAT WILL GOVERN FROM MAY 1

Mask in open spaces will be optional

The use of the mask in open spaces will be optional only in departments where:

80% of the population over 60 years of age have all 3 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine

80% of the population older than 12 years have both doses.

In that sense, it will only apply in Metropolitan Lima, Lima provinces, Callao, Ica and Áncash.

The optional use of a mask will not be given throughout Peru

How should the use of the mask be?

A KN95 mask is required or, failing that, a three-fold surgical mask and a community mask (fabric) on top of it. These must be used on public roads and in closed places such as cinemas and shopping malls.

Social distancing

Only in educational institutions is physical or bodily distancing not less than one meter not applicable.

In the rest of the social and commercial activities, physical distance must be respected, not less than 1 meter between people.

Vaccination card

Minors between 5 and 17 years of age may enter the coliseums and sports stadiums only if they present their physical or virtual card that certifies having received, in Peru and/or abroad, the first and second dose of vaccination against COVID-19.

The rest of the population, from 18 years of age, must prove the three doses of the vaccine against the new coronavirus to be able to enter coliseums and sports stadiums.

Likewise, the permanent use of a KN95 mask is mandatory, or failing that, a three-fold surgical mask and a community mask (fabric) on top of it.

Having your vaccination card on your cell phone will help you save time.

Entrance to closed spaces

Those over 18 years of age who enter closed public or private premises must present their physical or virtual card with the three doses of vaccination against COVID-19, in addition to wearing a mask permanently.

Here you will find shopping centers, shopping arcades, department stores, stores in general, conglomerates, supply stores for basic necessities, supermarkets, markets, restaurants and the like in internal areas, casinos, slot machines, cinemas, theaters, banks, entities financial institutions, churches, temples, places of worship, libraries, museums, cultural centers and art galleries.

Also, clubs, sports association premises, hairdressers, barbershops, spas, Turkish baths, sauna, thermal baths, gyms, notaries, user service offices, administrative procedures, party tables, meeting rooms and events of public and private institutions as well as professional colleges.

In the case of restaurants or the like, the mask(s) can be removed only at the time of eating food.

It is important that when you visit a restaurant, all staff, both kitchen and service, have masks and are correctly placed.

Air Transport

Persons 12 years of age or older who enter Peruvian territory, even if they are only passengers and regardless of the country of origin, must prove that they have applied the first and second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in Peru or abroad, while Over 18 years old must accredit three doses.

If they do not have the vaccines, they can present a negative molecular test with a result date of no more than 48 hours before boarding at their point of origin. Children under 12 years of age only need to be asymptomatic to board.

In the event that someone has symptoms upon arrival in Peruvian territory, they will enter mandatory isolation.

Likewise, passengers of the national air transport service over 12 years of age, residents and non-residents, can only board if they prove that they have applied the first and second dose of vaccination against COVID-19 in Peru or abroad, and the third dose those over 18 years of age residing in the country.

In case they have not completed the required doses according to their age, they must present a negative molecular test with a result date of no more than 48 hours before boarding. Children under 12 years of age only need to be asymptomatic to board.

To travel by air you must prove your vaccinations

Urban, interprovincial and delivery transport

Passengers of the interprovincial land transport service over 12 years of age, residents and non-residents, can only board if they prove they have applied the first and second vaccination doses, and the third dose for those over 18 years of age who reside in the country.

All passengers of interprovincial and urban land transport must respect the rules on the use of a mask, as well as the corresponding protocols.

Regarding the drivers and collectors of all public transport services, as well as drivers who provide delivery services, taxi services and private transportation of personnel and tourism, they can only operate if they prove that they have received the three doses of vaccination against the virus. COVID-19.

labor center

If a person works in person, they must prove that they have received the three doses of vaccination against COVID-19.

In the case of private sector workers who do not have the application of the three doses, they must provide services through the remote work modality.