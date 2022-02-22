New medical category in Sermas: Palliative expert

At the moment, as he recognized during his speech at the Health Commission of the Madrid Assembly, the Ministry is currently “waiting” to see how the creation of the new Royal Decree on Specialties evolves . In this sense, he has recalled that the super or subspecialization is gaining more and more interest within medical specialties, where they see that health care is advancing towards a cross training involving various branches of Medicine and fleeing from the creation of new specialties with a very restricted field of action.

The General Director of Health Assistance and Health Insurance of the Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid, Jesus Vazquez announced this Thursday that the Madrid Health Service (Sermas) is already working on the creation of a new professional category for doctors and nurses: expert in Palliative Care .

On the way to this type of training, the specific training areas (ACE), whose design is in a review period by the Ministry of Health.

The main challenge, he acknowledged, is that “there is a problem of professional affiliation”. “It is not a specialty, but a specific position”, that is, a training area. Currently, there are various professional profiles that could be integrated into the area of ​​Palliative Care. In this case, Sermas works in transversal employment exchanges for profiles that can end up being trained in this field and that, in addition, have the capacity to provide services in both Primary and Hospital Care.

However, Vázquez has insisted on waiting for the guidelines of the Ministry of Health, which will be framed in the new Royal Decree on Specialties, where the creation and review of specific training areas will be regulated. In the initial draft, the ACE access system has been ruled out through the ‘bridge’ of three years in a specialty and it is established that to obtain the diploma of an ACE It will be necessary to be in possession of the corresponding specialist title and “prove a minimum of two years of effective professional practice in the specialty”, a duration that may be modified later.