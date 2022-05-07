New medical center in Alzira: investment of 2.5 million

A moment of the inauguration of Vithas Alzira.

The group Vithas opened this Thursday Vithas Medical Center in Alzira (Valencia), with an investment of more than 2.5 million euros and an area of more than 700 square meters.

The mayor of Alzira, Diego Gomezhas attended the inauguration together with the territorial director of Vithas in the Mediterranean area, Victoria Verduand the manager of the Vithas Aguas Vivas Hospital and the inaugurated medical center, Yolanda Herrero.

As detailed by the health group, the Vithas Medical Center in Alzira has 14 medical-surgical consultationsY laboratory and radiodiagnosis service –conventional, state-of-the-art mammography, ultrasound and magnetic resonance imaging and with the widest tunnel-.

Vithas Alzira has more than 20 medical specialties

It has cnursing consultation Y Internal Medicine, Family and Community Y Pediatricsin addition to other specialties such as Digestive, Dermatology, Allergology, Pneumology, Neurology, Endocrinology, Gynecology, Urology, Otorhinolaryngology, Traumatology, General Surgery, Vascular Surgery, Oncology, Bariatric Surgery, Nutrition and Dietetics and Geriatrics.

It also has a specific Cardiology and Sports Medicine unit, a Breast unit, an Ophthalmology unit and a Dermatology-aesthetic and plastic unit.

The mayor of Alzira, Diego Gómez, expressed his satisfaction with the recent opening of the medical center, since “it is always good news when a company decides to make an investment in the city”. “For a leading company in its sector such as Vithas to do it, and for it to be with an amount as important as more than 2.5 million euros, is something to be happy about, since reaffirms Alzira as head and regional reference“, has added.

He explained that the project began to take shape two years ago and pointed out that the objective is to bring health services closer to citizens. “Two years after the start of the project, here we are, approaching all of you, investing in resources to be able to offerwith the best team of professionals and with the“, has manifested.

Herrero has highlighted “the continuity of care” as another of the differentiating elements of the Vithas medical center in Alzira: “We attend to the patient in all its phases, whether it is a consultation of any of our specialties, or if they need a test or even an intervention surgery, thanks to the support of the Vithas Living Waters Hospital. The patient knows that he will have the support of the same professionals throughout the process.”

Finally, the territorial director of Vithas in the Mediterranean areaVictoria Verdú, has highlighted that the Alzira medical center “joins the project of expansion and consolidation of the Vithas Group in the province of Valencia“, in which they already have three hospitals: Vithas Living Waters, Vithas Valencia October 9 Y Vithas Valencia Consueloand to which they will add a new hospital in the city of Valencia whose works have already begun.