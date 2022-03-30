New medical director of Zafra Specialized Care

Zafra Hospital.

The Health Area of ​​Llerena-Zafra of Extremadura have new medical director Specialized Care. The managing director of the Extremadura Health Service (SES), Ceciliano Franco Rubio, has appointed Carlos of the Rodriguez Order in office, as stated in the Official Gazette of Extremadura (DOE).

of the Order has been the only applicant submitted and that it has passed the process of the call. Graduated in Medicine and Surgery from the University of Santiago, born in Vigo in 1954 and graduated in Business Management and Administration from the University of the Americas in California (United States), of the Order he was named in 2008 medical director of the Regional Hospital of Valdeorras (Ourense).

The new medical director of Specialized Care in the Llerena-Zafra Health Area also has an extensive professional career in different fields of health in which he held different positions of responsibility, especially in management of companies in the biomedical sector, social health and hospital. Also has teaching and care experience.

The Llerena-Zafra Health Area, whose manager is Maria Rosa Soria Corón, is one of the eight health areas of Extremadura. This area has two hospitals, Llerena and Zafra; three mental health teams, two 112 Emergency and Health Emergency units, four drug addiction centres, a palliative care support team, twelve Continuous Care Points and ten health centres.