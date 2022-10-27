New medical professional category: A plus

Tomás Toranzo, president of CESM.

Although he is not opposed to the nurses’ wage claims, the truth is that part of the medical community acknowledges their doubts about the possibility that they ‘climb’ to the civil servant category A1. Physicians understand that a measure of this nature would mean a “comparative grievance” for them, since it would place two professions that do not follow the same training path in the same range. In this scenario, the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM) considers it necessary to seek solutions that seduce both doctors and nurses, among which they cite the creation of a ‘plus’ classification recognize these differences.

“If they go up to some, they will have to upload others”, sentences in this regard the president of CESM, Thomas Toranzowho considers that keeping doctors in an A1 salary range in which Nursing is also found “would generate a conflict that would have to be resolved”.

Toranzo, who in any case emphasizes the need to improve the remuneration of the nursing group, emphasizes that the conflict arose as a result of the comparison, in a university degree, of previously ‘differentiated’ professions such as Nursing and Medicine. “That they change your name and you are graduated or licensed does not change the functions of eachneither their competences nor their responsibilities”, he alleges in declarations to Medical Writing.

In this sense, it emphasizes that the training of doctors “it is much more demanding” not only because of the minimum four years of specialization, but also because students in this branch (with a degree level 3 MONTHS) “are required 360 ECTS credits” compared to the 240 of most of the races, including Nursing. “It is a different situation that is outside the general norm”, points out the president of CESM.

“The salary with which the basic characteristics of the profession of doctors are paid has no comparison with Nursing Not with any other race. For nurses to raise their salaries seems perfect to me, but if you want to eradicate a comparative grievance, you can’t generate others”, concludes Toranzo.

How much do nurses lose by not being A1?

In parallel, nurses redouble their efforts to achieve an A1 classification that they see more feasible than ever given the “predisposition” that emerges from the central Executive, as union sources informed this newspaper, who nevertheless accuse the Ministry of Finance of a certain lack of “concretion”.

If this proposal goes ahead, the nurses would receive an ‘extra’ of 5,918 euros grossaccording to sector estimates, which indicates that a worker in this group stops earning 236,720 euros gross throughout her career because she does not belong to the A1 category.