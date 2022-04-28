New Medicine degree in Spain: Alicante receives the yes

The Generalitat gives its approval to the creation of the Degree in Medicine at the University of Alicante (UA)as confirmed by the Ministry of Health to Medical Writing. This puts an end to the project started by the previous rector, Manuel Palomarand that culminates Amparo Navarrowho currently holds this position.

Specifically, 75 places will be created for students. This will supposeto recovery of the studies that were taught in this institution until its segregation to become part of the university offer of the Miguel Hernández University of Elche, created in December 1996.

The ‘president’ of the Generalitat, Ximo Puighas announced the start-up of the degree after holding a meeting with the rector of the UA, Amparo Navarro, on the Sant Vicent del Raspeig campus. He has been accompanied by the Minister of Universal Health and Public Health, Ana Barceloand the Minister of Innovation, Universities, Science and Digital Society, Caroline Pascualas well as the president of the Social Council of the University of Alicante, Adolf Utor.



The head of the Consell has underlined that the decision supposes a “great opportunity” to strengthen education and health as pillars of the welfare state and to promote synergies with the Miguel Hernández University that place the province as a “research pole” in the field of medicine. The authorization, by the Consell, of the implementation of Medicine at the University of Alicante will allow adding 75 places to the university offer of these studies in the Valencian Community and increasing it by 10 percent. Specifically, the new Degree will be studied at the Faculty of Health Sciences of the University of Alicante, where the Nursing Degree is also currently taught.



The lack of funding was one of the reasons put forward in recent times to paralyze the implementation of this degree, despite the fact that it had favorable reports from the Institute of Economic Studies of the Province of Alicante (Ineca) and the Valencian Agency for Assessment and Prospective (AVAP).