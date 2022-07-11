New Medicine degree in Spain with official rank

The Minister of Universities, Joan Subirats.

The Minister council approved this Monday the agreement that establishes the official character of the title of Medicine Degree on the Pompeu Fabra University and its registration in the Registry of Universities, Centers and Degrees. In the 2021-2022 academic year, the Catalan center began to teach a new curriculum adapted to the needs of current and future medicine with the aim of providing future doctors with scientific, clinical and human training, as well as skills in handling intellectual and behavioral tools that allow professional development in a changing and diverse environment.

This new curriculum also aims to ensure that students understand the patient and their sufferingand that they empathize with him, to be able to accompany him in the process of illness and, if possible, of recovery of his health.

Likewise, the Medicine Degree shows the commitment with the achievement of the sustainable development goals (ODS), training professionals who will face the sociocultural and technological changes of the coming decades.

According to the 2021/2022 Medicine selective test report prepared by the Ministry of Health, the Medicine students who achieved the best results in the 2022 MIR exam were trained precisely in the Pompeu Fabra University. This document highlights that the 58.6 percent of the students who underwent the test belonged to the strong group or percentile 73while 14.3 percent of applicants from this university center were part of the weak group or 27th percentile. 27.1 percent were in the middle group.

Enrollment of new Health Degrees

This agreement contemplates the registration in the Register of Universities, Centers and Degrees of another 62 Degree degrees, among which the Degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics at the Camilo José Cela University; the Degree in Dentistry at the Camilo José Cela University; the Degree in Pharmacy at the University of Alcalá; and the Degree in Speech Therapy at the International University of La Rioja.

On the other hand, the Council of Ministers has also given the green light to the agreement that establishes the official nature and validity throughout the national territory of a total of 69 Master’s degrees.

In the branch of Health Sciences, the approval of the Master of Inpatient Critical Care Nursing at the Camilo José Cela University; Strength Training and Neuromuscular Performance at the Camilo José Cela University; Advanced Clinical Research in Oncology at the Camilo José Cela University; Clinical Management, Quality and Patient Safety at the University of Murcia; Tumor Immunology and Cancer Immunotherapy at the University of Zaragoza; General Health Psychology at Mid-Atlantic University; Y Advanced Nursing Practice in Oncology at the University of Navarra.