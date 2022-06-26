New Menudo documentary uncovers sexual abuse, exploitation and drugs

In the new documentary of the Puerto Rican group “Menudo: Forever Young”, angelo garciawho joined the gang just after his 11th birthday, said he was raped during his stint from 1988 to 1990.

In the docuseries that premiered this Thursday on HBO Max, García narrated the sexual assaultwhich he said took place in his hotel room, after an undisclosed man gave him alcohol.

“All I remember is that I passed out. When I woke up, I was naked and bleeding, so I knew I had been penetrated,” Garcia said in the documentary. “I had, like, these burn marks on my face from the carpet… I was very confused and didn’t understand.”

However, that wasn’t the only time Garcia said he was abused during his tenure with the group. “During my time in Slight I was raped a number of times, and that was the way predators took advantage of me,” he said in the documentary.

Other members of Menudo accuse of sexual abuse

Likewise, other members of Menudo, which featured 32 different children during its initial 20-year run, also stated that they suffered sexual abuseas well as bullying, drug scandals and oppressive working conditions.

Such neglect and exploitation, they said, took place while working for the boy band mastermind, Edgardo Diazwho is described as “his manager, producer and surrogate father.”

“We were pawns in his business,” said Ray Acevedo, who was with Menudo from 1985 to 1988.

Ricky Martin in Menudo

After succeeding for the first time in Venezuela and cause the “Spanish Beatlemania” in the USAMenudo found its most famous member, Ricky Martinin 1984, who from the beginning, was like the golden boy”, commented Acevedo.

“Being with Ricky was brutal because he had more seniority than me,” he said. Serge Blass, who was in Menudo from 1986 to 1990. “So, if someone knocked on the door, I had to open it. If the phone rang, he had to answer it. I was like his housewife, ”she assured.

Bullying, hazing and drugs

Similarly, Acevedo said that there was a lot bullying in Menudo and hazing of new guys. Without proper supervision and even security, children were also exposed to drugs, including dope and the cocaine.

“Once we were in Colombia I was with Ruben [Gómez], and we were arriving at the hotel. We entered our room. All of a sudden this random guy walks in… And pulls out what must have been a kilo of cocaine… So we freaked out, because we didn’t know this person… But the guy was actually one of the producers and promoters,” he explained.

It’s worth mentioning that both Blass and Gomez were kicked out of Menudo after they were arrested for marijuana possession in 1990. But new members kept coming through the revolving door.

Finally, Andy Blazquez, who was in the group from 1991 to 1997, recalled in the documentary feeling uncomfortable with the “extreme sexualization that happened early on, like overly sexualized jokes that you shouldn’t say in front of kids. I remember Edgardo saying: ‘Do you know the pleasure you feel when you poop? That’s what anal sex feels like.”