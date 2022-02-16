New Mercedes-AMG EQE, electric super sports car in business dress

Outwardly, it is the style details that are marginally retouched, from the grille that imitates the style of the grilles of the thermal engines to the specific features such as the rear spoiler and the dedicated design wheels.

Now it’s the turn of the electric business sedan, an E segment project also based on EVA architecture, 4.96 meters long and 2,525 kg in weight. It becomes Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 and AMG EQE 53 both share the 4Matic + traction with fully variable torque distribution between the two axles.

The second electric sedan on EVA architecture receives the AMG treatment as the largest EQS. Two versions, two power levels and very high performance. The solutions from AMG are numerous and specific to the electrical system

AMG engines and solutions

Much more interesting to focus attention on technique. How do you become an AMG? EQE 43 develops 476 horsepower and 858 Nm of torque, EQE 53 goes up to 687 horsepower and 950 Nm, in overboost 1000 Nm. The ad hoc treatment reserved for the electrical and management part is extensive. AMG has developed targeted solutions on inverters, electronic control units for the two motor generators.

READ ALSO – Mercedes and electric SUVs, new shapes to be more aerodynamic

These are electric motors that operate at a higher voltage than the proposed Mercedes EQE, as well the coils are different, two three-phase at the rear, in a 6-phase design. All this translates into a higher rotation speed of the electric motor, directly cooled, with a “water lance” solution on the rotor axis. Specificities concerning the cooling of the inverter, obtained with ceramic material, the increase of the battery voltage to 328 volts, from 90.6 kWh of power. Again, the possibility to update the characteristics of the cooling system with subsequent OTA software releases and thermal management of the battery and electric motors.

Performance, in the electric world, is obtained in a very different way from how one would intervene on a thermal super-sedan.

Sporty sound even if fake

Of course, the sonority is the great lack of zero emissions. Systems such as the sound simulator are artifices to compensate and offer something that indicates an identifiable sportiness. Mercedes-AMG EQE offers a classic artificial sound system reproduced by the stereo system, with the option of the Performance profile combined with the AMG Dynamic Plus package.

Performance

Chapter performance, to say very remarkable numbers if we consider the masses involved. Mercedes-AMG EQE accelerates in 4 “2 from zero to one hundred per hour, while the” 53 “variant with 687 horsepower drops to 3” 3. In the case of the EQE 43, at least 50% of remaining battery charge is required, 70% for EQE 53. The maximum speed is self-limited to 210 per hour on the “43”, 220 km / h (which can be increased to 240) on the “53” .

READ ALSO – Mercedes EQE rethinks the electric business sedan

Recharge and autonomy

To be higher than the standard EQE proposal is also the charging power, 170 kW in direct current, while the on-board charger is 11 kW as standard, the 22 kW solution is available on request. The driving range is between 426 and 533 km on the Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 (fork dictated by the driving methods used) and between 444 and 518 km on the more powerful 687 hp AMG EQE.

Said of the regenerative braking capable of recovering 260 kW, the five driving profiles of the AMG Dynamic Select take care of varying the maximum power available in each scenario. Slippery mode and the power is 50% of the maximum value, in Comfort we are between 85% of the EQE 43 and 80% on EQE 53. In Sport mode there is 90% of the declared maximum power, while Sport + the 100%. Only on EQE 53 the Race start mode with boost delivers 110% of the maximum values.