New Mercedes EQXX, the car with 1000 km of autonomy, “vegan” and that thinks like you- Corriere.it

Presented at the CES in Las Vegas, the prototype anticipates the best of the technologies that we will see on the vehicles of the Stuttgart house starting from 2024

The future of electric cars according to Mercedes-Benz goes for the Vision EQXX, the new full electric vehicle that boasts the incredible range of over a thousand kilometers per charge. Presented at the Consumer Electronic Show 2022 in Las Vegas, “it is not a show car designed to amaze, but a real prototype that summarizes the best of the technology available to our company”, explains Markus Schäfer, Chief Technology Officer, Development & Procurement for Daimler AG. “The Vision EQXX is a real declaration of intent – explains Schäfer – as well as a confirmation of the fact that our transformation into an electric vehicle manufacturer and a software-driven company continues. To create the prototype – he continues – we asked our engineers to go beyond the previous technological limits to provide new solutions ».

Developed in 18 months Translated into practice, the ambition of the Stuttgart-based company is manifested in a vehicle that makes progress in every respect, from the efficiency of electric propulsion to weight reduction, through the use of sustainable materials. Added to this is even greater connectivity e a user interface made even more intuitive and effective thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. Not bad for a project that took shape on paper just 18 months ago, which has already traveled 300,000 km thanks to digital simulation, and for which technological solutions have been developed that will arrive on the market between 2024 and 2025, when they will debut on new compact electric vehicles from the Stuttgart company.

Password: efficiency The result of the collaboration between the R&D laboratories and the Formula 1 and Formula E teams, the Vision EQXX has as its strong point the consumption of less than 10 kWh per hundred kilometers, thanks to which it reaches and exceeds 1000 km of autonomy. The electric propulsion system has an output of approximately 150 kW (204 hp): completely redesigned, it guarantees an efficiency that reaches 95% from the battery to the wheels. Among other noteworthy features and innovations, there are certainly the small size of the battery pack (with 900 volt electrical system), which allows you to accumulate almost 100 kWh of energy, but it is half the size and weighs 30% less. than the one already seen on the EQS, or 495 kg including the OneBox control electronics; and then, again, the incredibly low drag coefficient equal to 0.17, made possible by the sleek lightweight aluminum bodywork; the weight contained at 1,750 kilograms, the tires developed with Bridgestone with very low rolling resistance mounted on 20 “magnesium rims, the battery cooling system redesigned to minimize fuel consumption and the impact on aerodynamics and ensure air conditioning with minimal energy expenditure. Developed together with the Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE, there is evena system of solar panels installed on the roof: 117 cells that recharge a small lithium-iron-phosphate battery, which powers auxiliary systems allowing you to gain another 25 km of autonomy.

Think like you And if performance is important, the experience on board the new prototype is no less important. «The Vision EQXX is also a project focused on innovation in infotainment and connectivity – explains Schäfer – and just look inside the passenger compartment to immediately notice the large 47.5-inch mini-LED display with 8K resolution, which extends along the entire dashboard and represents a completely new interface between user and automobile, as well as a portal to the rest of the world “. Interface with graphics never seen before, accelerated with technologies derived from the world of video games and even equipped with an avatar enhanced by the neural network, which consumes energy only when needed and whose task will be to anticipate the needs of the driver and passengers, as well as assisting them in every phase of the journey, reducing distractions and stress. Practically a technology that mimics the functioning of the human brain. The perfect evolution of the MBUX interface. Even the stereo system is optimized to consume less power, with fewer speakers arranged to spread the sound optimally.

Sustainable materials Finally, there is also innovation in the choice of materials to create the interiors: from the use of recycled materials in the finishing to that of bamboo fiber for the mats, passing through the use of mushrooms and cactus-based biomaterial to create valid alternatives to the use of leather, the Vision EQXX tells us about a future of mobility that promises to be sustainable at 360 degrees.

