New Mercedes GLC, interior spy photos

The new Mercedes GLC should be presented in the course of 2022 and then arrive on the market in the first months of 2023, even if these dates must be taken with a grain of salt because, in the midst of the global chip crisis, it is very easy for the dates to move forward a few months .

Meanwhile, the new generation forklifts have been spotted several times in the snow test phase but still completely disguised. This time, however, we get to take a look at the interior which are completely renewed. Here, below, the photos.

The interiors reflect those of the C-Class

At first glance, they look exactly the same as those of the last Class C which, in turn, is inspired by the flagship S class. Although many areas of the passenger compartment are covered by a black cloth, you can see how the setting is definitely the same, with the digital instrumentation behind the steering wheel and the large touch screen infotainment tilted at 45 ° in the center of the console.

New Mercedes GLC, the interior

How it changes out

From the outside, the camouflages hide the design of the GLC, although we don’t expect the Mercedes designers to deviate too much from the current style. Thus, at first glance, it would seem slightly larger than the current model, although to evaluate its actual growth in centimeters we will have to wait for the final technical data sheet.

However, the external dimensions increased could lead to more interior space for passengers and luggage, a key aspect considering the fierce competition in the segment. For the rest, all the latest technologies on the multimedia and security fronts will not be missing.

Mechanically, the new GLC will share the platform with the latest C-Class and, in addition, the entire engine range, including a top-of-the-range AMG version with higher performance.