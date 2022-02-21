New message from Jenni Rivera on Instagram sparked doubts again

A new message from Jenni Rivera has caused illusions in her fans (Photo: Instagram)

“The unforgettable” Jenni Rivera has caused a stir in recent days and his name continues to creep into trends on social networks due to a series of messages that have made fans of the star who died almost ten years ago wish that he would return to the music scene.

With a first message that reads ‘2022’, days later a black and white image where she is seen sitting and raising her head back, then the legend ‘the legacy continues’, now on the afternoon of this Monday, February 21, “The diva of the band” reappeared on your Instagram account.

A photograph that portrays her from the front, showing only half of her face, is the image that accompanies the text “LET’S DECEIVE IT”, which has unleashed the euphoria of Jenni’s fans and lots of comments.

The publication has so far obtained almost 70 thousand likes and comments like that of his sister Jacque Riverawho wrote to him: “Oh my goodness. That look, The most beautiful!!!”

This new message has again caused speculation about what it refers to, because although there are many people who really they would like a return of the diva to the stageothers toyed with the idea and wrote joking messages:

“If you are alive, blink”, “So there is no resurrection”, “The tours are starting”, “Jenni, revive please”, “I already said if you are alive, por favor“,” I already knew that the foot that appeared on TV was not yours “,” Tell the truth, I really hope that my diva is alive “,” I love you, Jenni, thanks for reviving “,” My little girl the most alive”, “You cheat on me more than my ex” and “I love you Jenni, for you I gave them to another”, are just some of the more than two thousand comments so far.

In general, these messages have shown that “something big” would come for the remembered interpreter of Dear PartnerWhat an unreleased album, a new interested book, a film or a documentaryannounced dribbling by those believed to be behind Jenni’s social media accounts, members of the Rivera family.

“I don’t know what it is but I’m very excited”, Something big is coming”, “They deleted all the content of their Instagram, wow something tells me that this will be much better”, “New music or an album”, “The last live concert”, “New song”, were some of the comments that were read.

And it is that with the return of the messages of the also called neighborhood butterfly to the social network, speculations or theories about his death have also resurfaced, even in the midst of the media problems that the Rivera dynasty is going through.

It was on December 9, 2012 when the singer took a plane to travel from Monterrey, Nuevo León, to Mexico City and it disappeared shortly after takeoff. After several hours of not hearing from Jenni, it was revealed that the plane crashed in the Sierra Madre Orientalin Nuevo León and all the people traveling there died.

After exhaustive investigations, the authorities they couldn’t find a cause for the plane to have crashed. Users also recalled some of the videos where the singer is supposedly seen alive in different places in the United States and Mexico.

One of the most recent images that circulated on social networks, where supposedly you see the interpreter of neighborhood butterfly livewas a video that at the end of 2019 transpired as some users claimed that Jenni was still alive and opened her YouTube channel, where share some dish recipes.

