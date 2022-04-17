New method guarantees shiny alphas in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You already have on the web the latest news of this long-awaited game, and now we have received more news related to Pokemon Legends: Arceus in the form of details.

Pokemon Legends: Arceus

On the web we have already informed you about methods to catch shiny, but not about how catch shiny alphas guaranteed. And it is that a new way to achieve it has recently been discovered.

The information comes from youtuber astephen68 and consists of the following:

Head to one of the super massive new spawns included with the latest game update Check the map and see if one of the spawners is where an alpha Pokémon normally always spawns (if it doesn’t, you should look for another massive spawner) Go to the super spawn location where an alpha normally spawns and catch or defeat all the Pokémon to bring up the message “The Pokémon seem to be gone” on the screen Then stand near where the Alpha spawns and save The game has already been set: if you restart the game, the alpha of the place nearby should appear and you just have to keep restarting the game until that alpha is shiny

Here you can see it:

What do you think? We read you in the comments. We also leave you with our complete coverage of the game Pokémon Legends: Arceus, available from January 28, 2022, here.

