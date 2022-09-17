New method of execution will be applied to murderer in the United States – USA – International

Allan Miller is a man who will be executed next week after being convicted of murdering three men in a workplace shooting in Birmingham, Alabama, in 1999.

His execution, scheduled for September 22, was planned to be carried out with a lethal injection.; however, the man tried to prevent it and filed a request to block his death by this method, claiming fear of needles.

That is why James Houts, assistant attorney general for the state of Alabama, told a federal judge that it is “highly likely” that the nitrogen hypoxia available for the execution of Miller, 57 years old.

Miller was a truck driver in 1999 when he murdered Lee Holdbrooks, Scott Yancy and Terry Jarvis. According to prosecutors in the case, he killed Holdbrooks and Yancy at the work site and then drove to another location to kill Jarvis.

Miller apparently believed the victims had been spreading rumors that he was gay. After being evaluated by a psychiatrist, it was established that the man suffered from a serious mental illness, but this was not enough to use him as a defense in the process against him and save himself from execution.

His defense alleges that he could be the subject of evidence

A test object for an untested execute method

This method, which is authorized in Alabama, Oklahoma and Mississippi but has never been used, consists of putting a plastic mask on the person’s face and replace oxygen with nitrogen. This last component would cause death in a matter of minutes without causing pain.

The state of Alabama has not yet developed a nitrogen execution system, so Miller’s attorney, Mara Klebaner, said her legal team needs more information about the procedure, adding that they don’t want their client to be “an object of test for an untested execution method”.

This decision has heated up the discussion about the death penalty in usaas several human rights organizations point out that the nitrogen inhalation method lacks evidence about its effectiveness and the suffering that, they say, it could cause to prisoners before death.

