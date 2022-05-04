New method of theft: why it is advisable to put a password on the SIM card

A new modality of Stole is being denounced among users on social networks. We are getting used to paying in stores using our mobile, through MercadoPago or another application that makes payments with QR. This is much more convenient for many people by being able to carry the wallet on their mobile device.

However, to use these virtual wallets it is necessary to associate them with your accounts and cards in order to make payments. This can be very dangerous for robberies from cell phones. In social networks, users are warning about this new modality when a thief steals a mobile and takes the SIM card to put it on another device. In this way they can access the MercadoPago account of the person they stole and empty their accounts and cards.

Therefore, before this nine trick in which thieves steal cell phones and also the associated accounts on that device, it is recommended to put password to SIM card.

How to put a password on the SIM card

to put password to SIM cardyou must go to the configuration of your mobile. Once there you must go to “Security”, there you will see a section that says “Lock the SIM card“. By pressing there you will have the option “Change the PIN of the SIM card“. The PIN of the SIM card It is made up of four numbers. It will ask you to put the password current of the SIM card. If you don’t know it, you can call your telephone company so they can tell you the password. When they enter their password current of SIM can change from password. It is very important that you do not forget the new passwordwe recommend that you write it down on a piece of paper that is kept at home.

Photo: @rusosnith

Every time you restart your mobile you will be asked for password from your SIM cardand if someone removes the chip from the phone and puts it in another mobileas they do in this new modality of Stolewill also ask for password of the SIM. The only flaw with this security method is that if your mobile gets lost and runs out of battery and someone plugs it in, you’re not going to be able to call your number because until the SIMthe device will not connect to the network.

If this happens you can click on “EMERGENCY”, which will take you to the system configuration. Once there you must go to “Phone information” and then to “Emergency information”. For this you need to upload your emergency data.

Another recommendation to prevent this type of Stole is to disable the 2FA (two factor authorization) method that MercadoPago uses to send security codes by SMS or WhatsApp and, instead, use the Google Authenticator app that is downloaded from the play store.