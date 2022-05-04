Technology

New method of theft: why it is advisable to put a password on the SIM card

A new modality of Stole is being denounced among users on social networks. We are getting used to paying in stores using our mobile, through MercadoPago or another application that makes payments with QR. This is much more convenient for many people by being able to carry the wallet on their mobile device.

However, to use these virtual wallets it is necessary to associate them with your accounts and cards in order to make payments. This can be very dangerous for robberies from cell phones. In social networks, users are warning about this new modality when a thief steals a mobile and takes the SIM card to put it on another device. In this way they can access the MercadoPago account of the person they stole and empty their accounts and cards.

