New metro line 1 trains in Naples, finally resume tests on the tracks

I am tests have been restarted to put the new trains of the Naples metro line 1 into service, an entry that had suffered a great delay due to a fire that took place last July.

The situation seems to be improving, in the meantime, because precisely new tests started between yesterday and today for testing. For this reason, in fact, ANM has ordered the early closure of the service for 17 and 18 January 2022.

With this closure you can precede the actual test on the tracks of these new wagons arriving from Spain, precisely made by Caf. And the first official test after the hardships of July there was just last night.

When the new trains will be in service

After the table of confrontation between the Municipality and Ansfisa, the National Agency for Transport Safety, which occurred a few days ago, it was announced that the new trains will be in operation by the end of 2022.

If everything goes quickly and smoothly, the first wagons will be able enter into service also by the summer.

Obviously there will be important benefits for travelers because waiting times will be reduced, trains will pass with one frequency greater than it should get to 3 minutes and they will be safer.

How many trains have been bought

The Councilor for Transport of the Municipality of Naples, Edoardo Cosenza, stated that within this year they will be 10 trains in service, but in total they are 34 bought ones.

In reality, 5 are already in Naples and are the ones on which the tests are being carried out, while another 5 are still in Spain and will be transported when there is space.

They will be 19 by spring, again according to the Councilor, and the total of 34 will be reached because ANM will buy another 5 ed EAV will buy 10. EAV, in fact, owns a part of line 1.

The characteristics between air conditioning and Wi-Fi

These new metro line 1 trains were built at the Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles (CAF) plants in San Sebastián, in the Basque Country. They are longer trains compared to the 6 short ones we currently have and include:

between 600 and 1000 passengers per train;

air conditioning;

the Wi-Fi network;

up to 4 wheelchairs for the disabled;

the black box;

control systems;

they consist of 2 engines and 4 wagons.

The fire in July that slowed down the rehearsals

As mentioned, a fire in July slowed down the whole process. We remember, in fact, that just during a technical test to evaluate the functionality and effectiveness of the new trains to be used in Naples, there was a fire that blocked the testing.

Unfortunately, it happened in the presence of the commission of technicians of the Ministry of Transport and of course all the bureaucracy had stopped until yesterday, when it was possible to leave again.

Cover source: Fanpage