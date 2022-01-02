New Mexico, 21 stuck on a cable car at a height of 3,000 meters

A rather unusual start to the year for the 19 employees of a restaurant near Albuquerque, New Mexico, and two employees of the Sandia Peak cable car. They were preparing to celebrate the arrival of 2022 together with friends and families, but they spent the first hours of the new year waiting for help blocked almost three thousand meters high, in the midst of a snowstorm and with the temperature dropped. below -4.

What happened

The group from Ten 3, the restaurant that sits atop Sandia Peak, had just finished work and were preparing to return to Albuquerque to celebrate the arrival of midnight. But, having taken the cable car and arrived at the second pylon, the cabins stopped. According to the reconstruction of the operators of the plant made to a local TV, the snow and ice have accumulated with exceptional rapidity on one of the cables that has collapsed thus blocking the plant. As they report New York Times And Cnn, one of the restaurant workers, Amber Santos, made the story of what was happening on Instagram and a colleague of hers, Colleen Edvige, posted on Facebook the photos of the group awaiting rescue: as the hours went by, the excitement for an unforeseen adventurous has given way to discouragement and fear.

The rescue

Fortunately, the cabin is equipped with emergency blankets and radio contact with the ground station for updates on rescue has never been lost. At 3 am, while at high altitude the situation became dramatic with the temperature dropped to -4 and the blocked people forced to share water and energy bars, the rescue machine was activated. At 4 o’clock the teams were on site, but it took another four hours to climb the slope, reach the pylon, climb it and reach the cabin from where, with a system of ropes, people were lowered one at a time.