New Mexico wants to ‘dethrone’ Texas and be AMLO’s ‘best friend’ for trade with the US – El Financiero

About 25 miles west of El Paso, in an unincorporated portion of the Chihuahuan desert where shipping containers outnumber humansNew Mexico is working to turn a quiet border crossing into an international port that rivals everything Texas has to offer.

It is, from all points of view, a tremendously ambitious plan. The small and dusty outpost, located on the outskirts of the town of Santa Teresa, receives one fifth of truck traffic passing through the El Paso crossing. The surrounding area has less than a tenth of the storage space of its rival; and there is hardly any housing in the area for would-be dockworkers to live in.

Supporters of the plan are undeterred. They say the area’s lack of congestion, nearby freight train lines and cheaper property taxes are in their favor, as is a boom in nearshoring –that is, that multinationals build more factories in the region to bring production closer to its final destination in the US market–, which is driving an increase in cross-border trade.

And there is also another crucial factor: the decision made in April by the governor of Texas, Greg Abbottof increasing inspections of cargo trucks — as part of a crackdown on undocumented immigration in an election year — caused major shipping delays that led to millions of dollars in Mexican food exports going bad.

Mexican authorities were outraged. They quickly determined that they needed to lessen their reliance on Texas and accelerate efforts to help foster New Mexico’s port development.

Perhaps, in the end, the whole initiative will fail. After all, it’s a long shot. But earlier, crazier and less economically viable projects have been born out of political disputes. And this one is pretty intense. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador criticized Abbott, calling him “dishonest” and “exaggerated” for comments he has made about immigrants and his use of the National Guard to patrol the border.

Truck inspections, accused López Obrador, were only a political resource to win votes. A few days after they began, Economy Secretary Tatiana Clouthier announced that the Mexican government will redirect a rail route through New Mexico instead of Texas.

“We need to strengthen the entrances and exits, and don’t leave all your eggs in one basket”, Clouthier argued in an interview this month. “That is part of the vision that we have to have in the short, medium and long term, so as not to let that happen again.”

Is a Texas vs. rivalry coming? New Mexico?

Tatiana Clouthier assured that Mexico should not put “all the eggs in the same basket,” in reference to trade with Texas (Paul Ratje/Bloomberg)

But if this is the start of an economic rivalry between Texas and New Mexico, it seems a bit one-sided. While New Mexico officials have been traveling regularly to Mexico City and the state of Chihuahua to promote Santa Teresa, Texans express little concern for losing business at the state’s 13 commercial crossings with Mexico.

It is a reflection of the broader relationship between states. While New Mexicans are especially outspoken in his ironic disdain For arrogant Texans, it often seems that residents of the ‘Lone Star’ state don’t bother to think much of New Mexico.

George Chasteen thinks Texas could do with paying more attention. As vice president of Mesilla Valley Transportation, which provides freight and logistics services in the area, he is a front-row witness to New Mexico’s efforts to win that business.

“Santa Teresa has carved out a niche for specialized cargo,” like blades for wind turbines that would be too big to cross the Rio Grande River at El Paso, Chasteen said. “It is less populated. There is more space”.

New Mexico’s appeal has increased as Congestion worsens in El Paso and Juarez amidst the rise of nearshoring. As automakers move out of Asia and build closer to their end market — often the US — the border area has begun to attract EV suppliers. Mexico is also seeking to attract chip factories to the country.

“Santa Teresa is an ideal place,” said Alan Russell, owner of TECMA, an El Paso-based company that helps American and foreign companies to establish factories in Mexico and which also includes a trucking division. “It’s been a lot easier to use in the last couple of years since the Texas bridges got clogged up.”

Santa Teresa ‘fills more the eye’ of commerce

New Mexico officials have been constantly traveling to our country to promote their state (Paul Ratje/Bloomberg)

In a world trade niche, New Mexico is already a major player: Santa Teresa is home to the largest cattle crossing on the southern border, and truck crossings have increased to about 660 a day this year on average, about double the rate of 2019.

Santa Teresa, with a population of around 5 thousand inhabitants, has only 440 thousand square meters of storage and manufacturing space, compared to almost 4.8 million square meters in El Paso, But industrial developments in both Santa Teresa and the town across the border, San Jerónimo, have been on the rise. Combined, there are about 2,000,000 square feet of buildings under construction, according to Jerry Pacheco, who heads the Border Industrial Association (BIA).

On the Mexican side, Foxconn Technology has a plant that manufactures computers for Dell Technologies and is building a 111,000-square-meter expansion, according to Pacheco. Mount Franklin Foods, which makes gummy bears and other candies, is building an additional 26,000 square feet.

Longer term, the plan is for Santa Teresa to add more warehouses nearby so shippers don’t have to take their goods to El Paso logistics centers. The port is an additional 15 miles for trucks on the Mexican side leaving from Juarez, and then an additional 20 miles on the US side for those heading to warehouses in El Paso.

Juarez city authorities plan to create a faster route to the New Mexico crossing than avoid bad roads and open-air markets that slow traffic. New Mexico authorities will build a road junction that would reduce travel time to the Texas border from 24 to six minutes.

That could also make work in Santa Teresa be a little easier. Most of the 6,000 employees in the city’s four industrial parks come from their homes in El Paso or Las Cruces, New Mexico, because there isn’t much residential housing available nearby. The most prominent retailers in the city are Dollar General and Family Dollar. The best option for dinner is Chester’s Chicken, located inside a sprawling gas station.

Abbott’s office defended the truck inspections, saying they were necessary to combat illegal immigration prompted by President Joe Biden’s border policies, noting that the delays eased after Abbott signed deals with four Mexican border state governors to begin improving security measures.

“It is time for President Biden to do his job and secure our border, and it is time for President López Obrador to work with Texas and the US to stop this flow of illegal immigration,” Abbott spokeswoman Renae Eze said in an email. .

His comment made no reference to New Mexico at all.

For now, Santa Teresa remains a relatively quiet intersection. On a recent weekday morning, only a few passenger cars and 18-wheelers lined up at the checkpoint.

“We are talking about how trade is going to continue to grow,” Clouthier said. “I could find mechanisms in diversification so that things can go in a better way.”