New Michelle Carter Series, ‘The Girl From Plainville,’ Premieres on Hulu – NBC Boston

Hulu’s new series based on Michelle Carter’s text message suicide case premiered Tuesday on the streaming platform.

Eight years have passed since 18-year-old Conrad Roy committed suicide and, in a landmark case, Carter, his girlfriend, was convicted of a charge of manslaughter related to his death.

The tragedy is being revisited in Hulu’s limited series “The Girl From Plainville,” starring Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan. Described by co-producers and executive producers Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus as “fair” representation, the series explores Roy and Carter’s relationship and how the trial affected those who knew the teens.

On July 31, 2014, Roy died of carbon monoxide poisoning, and Carter texted him to “get back in” when he told him he didn’t know if he wanted to take his own life, according to prosecutors.

Carter, who was released from prison in January 2020, has yet to comment publicly on the television adaptation.

Chloe Sevigny plays Roy’s mother, Lynn St. Denis, who recently told People that she hasn’t seen the series and is concerned that “there may be an attempt to defend some of the evil actions [de Michelle]”.

Early reviews of the series say the show helps add nuance to the case, which has garnered national attention.

If you or someone you know is at risk for suicide, call the US National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741, or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources to find out more. get additional resources.