New Milan and Inter stadium: works to start in 2023, first matches in the 2026-2027 season

The news had already been in the air for some time, but official confirmation arrived yesterday with a joint note from Milan and Inter: for their new stadium, the two clubs have chosen Populous’s “La Cattedrale” project, which had the better on the “Two Rings” of Manica, Progetto Cmr and Sportium. The American studio has already designed several facilities, such as the new Tottenham Hotspurs Stadium and the new Wembley stadium.

STADIUM AND VILLAGE – The new home of Milan and Inter will recall the Duomo and the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele, two undisputed symbols of the city. In recent months, changes have been made to the “village” that will be born around the stadium: compared to the initial project, in fact, there will no longer be the two towers that were to house hotels and offices, just as that strange semantic formula also disappears. it goes by the name of “re-functionalization” of the Meazza. Of the current system, only one of the towers and a piece of roofing of the third ring will remain embedded in the ground. On the other hand, there will be many more green areas, fully underground car parks, a totally pedestrian area, in addition of course to the citadel of sport.

NEXT STEPS – This new stadium, which will have a capacity of between 60 and 65 thousand seats, of which about 12,500 premium, will allow the two clubs to significantly increase revenues: estimates speak of at least 80 million euros more each year. But when will the first official match take place? As reported by the Milan edition of Corriere della Sera, the complete project will be presented in 2022, while work should begin in 2023. The goal of Milan and Inter is to play in the new facility starting from the 2026-2027 season. Once the stadium is finished, the new sports district will then be built and demolished at San Siro.